The lake level was 659.0; generation of 18,000 CFS to 40,000 CFS during the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 736.0 level.

The lake level was 659.0; generation of 18,000 CFS to 40,000 CFS during the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 736.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported over the holiday weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Catfish: Fair on skipjack shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on wacky-rigged plastic worms and shaky head worms in the coves or on jigs and crankbaits 15 to 20 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on buzz baits, Whopper Ploppers and Zara Spooks in coves, shaky head worms along bluffs or jigs and creature baits along main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep on shady sides of docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad at the mouths of creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, Whopper Ploppers, shaky head worms and crankbaits on main and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended over depths of 10 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad at the mouths of coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and square-bill crankbaits 2 to 6 feet deep along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows along main lake docks or trolling crankbaits in the coves.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Excellent on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Excellent on jigs, minnows or cut shad. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on Whopper Ploppers along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Good on tube jigs or minnows 4 to 8 feet deep along docks in coves. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad, cut bluegill and prepared baits tight-lining off docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on jigs, Texas-rigged Rage Craws and crankbaits inside points. Crappie: Good on jigs or cut shad along bluffs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.