Stidham, Stamper, Pasley and Thompson chosen among Ozark Conference's best

1ST TEAM OZARK CONFERENCE

-Camdenton senior Riley Stidham, Infielder

-Camdenton senior Garrett Stamper, Designated Hitter

-Glendale senior Ty Wilmsmeyer, Infielder

-Glendale senior Max Elmer, Infielder

-Lebanon freshman Zack Stewart, Infielder

-Waynesville junior Hunter O’Neil, Infielder

-Glendale senior Thomas Brand, Outfielder

-Kickapoo senior Mason Auer, Outfielder

-Rolla senior Blayne Yarger, Outfielder

-Lebanon junior Tyler Paul, Outfielder

-Kickapoo senior Mason Auer, Pitcher

-Glendale senior Ty Wilmsmeyer, Pitcher

-Lebanon junior Drew Dustin, Pitcher

-Glendale junior David Wells, Pitcher

-Parkview junior Memphys Starks, Pitcher

-Kickapoo senior Gus Bauer, Catcher

-Kickapoo senior David Senn, Utility Player

2ND TEAM OZARK CONFERENCE

-Camdenton junior Brandon Pasley, Infielder

-Camdenton senior Garrett Stamper, Pitcher

-Camdenton junior Dylan Thompson, Catcher

-Parkview junior Memphys Starks, Infielder

-Glendale senior Sam Hornberger, Infielder

-Lebanon’s Colton Zeigenbein, Infielder

-Hillcrest sophomore Avery Grant, Infielder

-Hillcrest senior Caden Morrow, Outfielder

-Kickapoo junior Joey Morris, Outfielder

-Lebanon junior Hagan Smith, Outfielder

-Glendale senior Josh Horsey, Outfielder

-Kickapoo junior Will Bailey, Pitcher

-Glendale junior Timothy Glenn, Pitcher

-Hillcrest senior Caden Morrow, Pitcher

-Lebanon junior Troy Reynolds, Pitcher

-Rolla senior Treyton Ruth, Pitcher

-Hillcrest junior Austin Bonham, Catcher

-Lebanon sophomore Drew McBride, Designated Hitter

-Rolla senior Ethan Skyles, Utility Player