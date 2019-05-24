The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Isaac Bohm, 13, of Huntsville, on catching the first state-record yellow perch taken by alternative methods. Bohm caught the fish at a private pond in Randolph County May 11 using a trotline. Weighing in at 10-ounces, it is the first yellow perch that has met the minimum weight requirement set by MDC’s Master Angler Award.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Isaac Bohm, 13, of Huntsville, on catching the first state-record yellow perch taken by alternative methods. Bohm caught the fish at a private pond in Randolph County May 11 using a trotline. Weighing in at 10-ounces, it is the first yellow perch that has met the minimum weight requirement set by MDC’s Master Angler Award. The yellow perch’s weight was verified on a certified scale in Moberly.

When there are open state records, MDC refers to the minimum requirements set by its Master Angler Award. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JGC8jz.

“I was very excited when I learned that it’d be a state record because that’s been my goal,” said Bohm. “I caught a yellow perch last year, but I was just a fraction of an ounce off the state’s minimum requirement.”

Bohm said this catch is fueling him to obtain more state-record titles.

“I’m definitely going to keep trying to catch more state-record fish,” Bohm declared. “I think I’m going to mount it and probably keep it as my trophy.”

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl. For more details on state-record fish, visit the MDC website at http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.