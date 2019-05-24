There are those who qualify for state in four different events, which is the maximum amount allowed. Osage senior Cecilia Verslues and Eldon freshman Caroline Beckmann are two of those athletes and they'll look to bring home four different medals when they come back to the Lake.

Then there are those who qualify for state in four different events, which is the maximum amount allowed. Osage senior Cecilia Verslues and Eldon freshman Caroline Beckmann are two of those athletes and they’ll look to bring home four different medals when they come back to the Lake after the Class 3 state meet in Columbia on Saturday. As one high school career is nearing its conclusion and one is effectively just beginning, both athletes have a pretty good idea of what it will take to do just that.

OSAGE

Verslues has never been one to take anything for granted.

She has reached state all four years of her career, competed in four different events at state last year and has now become a 14-time state qualifier. However, the senior knows nothing is guaranteed because she just has one medal so far to show for it, earning a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash last season. A medal and All-State recognition is reserved for the top eight of any event amongst a field of the 16 best Missouri has to offer.

“Every year you go it is something new basically so you just have to keep pushing every practice because you don’t know who is going to come up as a freshman,” Verslues said of the competition. “There are so many good athletes out there so this year I just kept pushing as hard as I could to get there my fourth year.”

The speedy senior has also competed in the 200-meter dash and has been an integral part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams as an anchor over the years. But to have consistency, it takes a little bit of work to go with some natural gifts and abilities.

“Probably one is genetics. She obviously has a lot of fast-twitch muscle fibers going in and has always been extremely strong in the sprint events,” Osage girls’ track and field coach Miriam Hill said of Verslues’ continued presence at state. “She works hard to get where she is and a lot of it happens in the weight room too. Coach (Devin) Johnson (football coach and boys’ track and field coach) and the strength and conditioning coaches have had a lot of input in regards to where she is today.”

This season, a total of 13 Osage girls have reached state and will represent the Indians in 12 different events as part of a journey that has included a district title and sectional title last weekend at Waynesville.

“It is so much fun,” Verslues said of the team success. “You never really think that stuff is going to happen to your school and then it happens and you’re like, ‘Wow, ok.’”

The senior is proud to be representing the Indians once again at state and would be glad to step onto the podium again and see some of her teammates join her. During her time at Osage, the Indians have not quite been able to reach the podium in any relay events, finishing as high as 10th a season ago in the 4x200 relay.

“How many more can we get up there, can we have a repeat again this year and can we have an improvement from last year to this year?” Hill said of the opportunity ahead. “I told my athletes this week to not be complacent in the fact that we made it to state, took 13 athletes to sectionals and are now taking 13 to state. Let’s not be complacent that we made it, but strong in the fact that now we need to see what we can do to improve upon our performance from sectionals.”’

There has been some good precedent to follow over the years with some of the athletes the girls’ and boys’ programs have had and Hill is hoping the Indians that will take the mantle have paid attention to what those athletes did to be successful.

“It took hard work and that is what I want them to see is what allows for the success of those athletes and what has allowed for the success of Cecilia. What can we keep doing?” Hill posited. “We are losing five really good seniors that have added a lot of points, but we’ve got some young ones and we can add some to that and be as good as we are this year. But, it is going to take work to get there.”

Verslues is ready to do just that and hopes future Indians will continue to do the same.

“Just keep pushing because you never know what is going to happen,” she said.

ELDON

Beckmann is a freshman who may know a thing or two about flying.

In her inaugural season in the high school ranks she has broken Eldon’s triple jump record, won a conference title in that event and has also become a state qualifier not only in that event but the high jump and long jump as well while helping the 4x400 relay team also reach state.

Not a bad way to start out a career.

“In terms of her potential, her ceiling is pretty high. As a freshman, you don’t jump 37-4 (37 feet and 4 inches) in triple jump if you are not talented so now it is a matter of working out all the little details to where she is consistent,” Eldon coach Tobby Eldridge said. “That is one of the things we want for her is to develop that consistency so it does not matter what meet she goes to, what runway she is on or what the weather is like, she knows how to have her steps down and finish jumps to make sure she is able to be competitive at every meet.”

Well, it certainly helps when jumping runs in the family. That triple jump record she broke belonged to her aunt Reagan Oswald who set the record 25 years ago in 1994. Beckmann’s father Brent just happened to be an athlete himself who owns the high jump record and career rebounds record from his time as a basketball player at Versailles. Beckmann’s mother Jessica was also a track and field athlete so she has a pretty good background to rely on.

“My dad will catch me on the side, but he always trusts my coaches and knows when to give them space and when to coach me. My mom and dad have done track before so they just know how to encourage me and when it is ok to take a break every once in a while,” Beckmann said. “Everyone in my family are super supportive and are always there so they know how to build me up and coach me so it is just fun having them around.”

The freshman is also just as glad to have some teammates around that are just as supportive while she has adjusted to a new level of competition in the high school ranks.

“It is actually a lot of fun. My team is so much fun to be around, they are so encouraging and are just good people,” Beckmann said describing her first season with the Mustangs. “They always tell me how good I’m doing and it just makes me feel better about myself. Coming up to high school from middle school, you realize how much more people are actually good. In middle school I did not have too much competition but now it is like, ‘Oh wow, the girls actually know what they are doing,’ so it is nice to be against someone that pushes you.”

Well, Beckmann has been pushed to state and time will soon tell how the first chapter concludes when the final show of the year takes place. Even with all the success that has been attained so far, one of the things Eldridge appreciates most about the young freshman is her coachability.

“She allows herself to be coached, knows she does not know everything and as a freshman she’s able to figure out what she does not know and allows us to help her get better at it,” he pointed out.

Beckmann did not hesitate to point out the help of the coaching staff, either.

“They know when to do the hard workouts and not, are super encouraging and are always by me when I jump and are always telling me ‘good job’ so that helps a lot,” she said. “It builds me up and builds up my confidence. But, just having them around helps so much because they want you to do good and you can tell.”

And the track record of the coaching staff, no pun intended, speaks for itself if five conference titles in the past six years and a stretch of four straight district titles until Osage won it this year are any indication.

“It is so cool to be a Mustang because we have pretty good track reputations and usually do pretty well. It is just exciting to be able to come up to a higher level and compete with them,” Beckmann remarked.

Eldridge knew Beckmann had the potential to have a full weekend of four different events at state and it was simply a matter of planning and figuring out which four events she could excel the most in among the best of Missouri. One of the most exciting things of all is that there are another three years left to fly higher, run faster or do whatever it is that will help Eldon have continued success.

“I’m not going to lie, as a track coach you have somebody that just has this raw talent and she does not do everything right,” the coach stated. “She does as well as she does making mistakes and so as a coach, that is what it is nice because I know things we can do and ways we can help her so she is only going to get better.”

Beckmann said preparing for her first trip to state will be just like any other meet as she focuses on all the little details that will help her have a chance to stand on the podium. She will soon have a chance to test herself against some of the best.

“It is cool competing against the best of the best and knowing you are one of the best is crazy to think about sometimes,” said someone who was in middle school not long ago.

The sky could be the limit for the high flying freshman.