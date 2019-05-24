A freshman named Allison Taylor reached state in 2016, placing 10th in the 400-meter dash, and she was among the first of a group also featuring juniors Keely Gustafson, Lauryn Shewmaker and Gracie Hamrick that would go on to be a combined six-time state medalists and 17-time state qualifiers entering the Class 3 state meet.

Versailles track and field coach Broc Silvers had no idea what was coming.

According to MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) records, the program he took over acquired just eight state medals between the boys and girls’ teams from 1994 to 2016. The girls’ program alone had not been to the podium since 2005 until 2017 graduate Tessa Edgar won a state high jump medal in 2016.

But things were about to change.

A freshman named Allison Taylor also reached state in 2016, placing 10th in the 400-meter dash, and she was among the first of a group also featuring juniors Keely Gustafson, Lauryn Shewmaker and Gracie Hamrick that would go on to be a combined six-time state medalists and 17-time state qualifiers entering the Class 3 state meet.

Not a bad turnaround.

“We did not really know what we had. We did a combine one day and I remember Keely running kind of funny,” Silvers said jokingly, looking back to the beginning. “I was like, ‘Man, that looks weird,’ and I looked down and her time was great. Two of them missed the first meet of the year because they went to Colorado on vacation. Lauryn and Keely came back and were at California and I think she (Keely) won the 100 (meter dash) and 200 (meter dash) and Lauryn ran the 400 (meter dash) and 800 (meter run) and I was like, ‘Wow, we are pretty damn good.’

“It has been a blessing because when you walk in and someone is already good at something, it makes you a hell of a lot better coach… It has been a good ride together.”

It is a group that has been a model of consistency at the school, reaching state in numerous events together each of the past three years, and now the time has come to make one final run at the Class 3 championships in Columbia on Saturday.

“We’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations ourselves and so we’ve got to see each other grow individual and together obviously as a team, but it has been a really good experience I guess” said Taylor who will be making her fourth and final appearance at state. “You feel like sisters after going to state and going through all the cool meets like the Kansas Relays and stuff. It is phenomenal.”

“You know what a roller coaster is like, you are either crying or laughing and that is kind of us,” Gustafson added with a smile. “We are either crying, laughing or yelling at each other and it is kind of what it is, but we get stuff done most of the time.”

That, the group has. There may have been a few different athletes involved in certain relay events, but the four have had a hand in most of the success that has been achieved including five different school records.

In 2017, the 4x100 team finished third in the state and the 4x400 relay team also took third. Gustafson also ran in the 200-meter dash placing 10th while Hamrick earned 11th and Gustafson placed fifth in the 400-meter dash while Shewmaker capture 13th in the 800-meter run.

Last season saw Gustafson place seventh in the 400-meter dash and ninth in the 200-meter dash while the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Since 2016, a total of 10 school records have been broken on the girls’ side. Tessa owns the long jump and high jump records, her sister Taralee has the javelin record and senior Carrie Hoffa, who will also be making a run at state, has the best shot put throw in school history.

As for the quartet, Hamrick and Gustafson had a hand in breaking the school 4x100 relay record, all four own the 4x200 and 4x400 record, Gustafson broke the 200-meter dash record previously held by Hamrick’s aunt (who is now a Shewmaker) and also took the 400-meter dash record and Taylor broke the 300-meter dash record held by Hamrick’s aunt’s sister.

Safe to say, breaking school records may run in the family.

Now, Taylor will try to beat some of the best in the state in the 300-meter hurdles while Gustafson runs the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also take another crack at the top of the podium.

But all of those opportunities for success at state did not come from natural talent alone. Each of the four continually push each other and in a competitive environment, the bar gets continually gets pushed higher.

“Our coaches pit us against each other in practice,” Shewmaker remarked. “Keely and I run together and are both killing each other because we are going way faster than we should. He (Silvers) puts all four of us in a 400 we are supposed to run at 75 percent and we run (with a time of) 1:04 just because we want to win.”

“It helps our competitive drive a little bit more just because we all know we can get those times so putting us together helps us in practice even more,” Taylor added. “It is a good thing to have for a team to be competitive all the time.”

That is music to Silvers’ ears because his goal has always been to get his athletes higher on the podium and have the continual motivation to do so, even after the success the team has already had. There is also the challenge of peaking at the right time over the course of a long meet, especially when an athlete is competing in multiple events, and that is part of the reason why the team went to larger meets this year like the Girls’ Night Out in Springfield, the Kansas Relays in Lawrence and the Southwest Baptist University meet in Bolivar.

“That is always the goal for me is to push them where they don’t want to push themselves,” he said.

“This week I tried something unique yesterday to push them mentally and stress them a little bit because when you sit there for an hour and a half or two hours waiting to run the last 4x4, a lot of times it is 90 degrees and a wait and see game,” the coach said. “We have not been great there and I feel like I have to try to do something… Every team has that and I’m trying to help fix that and give them the best shot.”

You don’t have to tell Gustafson the stakes, who will be running in four different events at state for the third straight year.

“In districts and sectionals sometimes we talk about pulling up if you are seeded first or second,” the junior said of the meets where just finishing in the top four guarantees a trip to the next round. “But at state you have to go your hardest every single time. You have to give whatever you got, finals, prelims, whatever you have, and run your hardest and be on your ‘A-Game’ every time.”

Whatever happens at state, the good news is that three will get to return next season and Silvers likes what he has seen from the likes of Allison Foley and Hailey Burnett in terms of being able to contribute to the success.

“The question is going to be what we have coming up after these girls. We’d like to stay in the run and it was nice to get them when they were good and young because it is not like we’ve had to work four years to get one shot at it,” the coach said of state success.

As for Taylor, the friendships she’s made and the journey of the past four years is something she will never forget. She had no idea what was coming either when she made her first appearance at state as a freshman.

“I’ve definitely grown as a person doing it. I remember walking in as a freshman and being so scared of the whole big crowd and stuff,” the senior recalled. “To have these girls with me, you walk in and have the confidence to go and break records and medal at state meets. If it was not for these girls, I don’t know if I would be where I am today. I have them to thank for a lot of things.”

After all that has been accomplished, a rejuvenated track and field program does as well.