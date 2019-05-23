The lake level was 658.9; generation of 50,000 CFS throughout the week. Projected lake level for the weekend was unavailable. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 65 degrees. Truman Lake was at 725.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Adam Boehle won the FLW BFL tournament last Saturday with a five-bass limit weighing 20.12 pounds.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained in coves and murky on the main lake. Black bass: Good on wacky-rigged Senkos and floating stickbaits in gravel pockets or Texas-rigged plastic worms 15 to 20 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits or spider rigging with jigs and minnows in coves and on the main lake.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms, deep-diving crankbaits and topwater lures along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Good spider rigging with minnows for suspended fish close to the spawning banks. Catfish: Fair on cut shad at the mouths of coves.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on jigs, buzz baits and creature baits 2 to 8 feet deep inside points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 8 to 14 feet deep along main lake docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad at the mouths of coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits and square-bill crankbaits 2 to 6 feet deep along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits or spider rigging with jigs and minnows in the backs of coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and plastic craws or Texas-rigged Brush Hogs on bluff points and bluff cuts. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jigs along rock banks out of the current.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers, Choppos and buzz baits along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows set below a bobber around docks in coves. Catfish: Good on cut shad tight-lining off docks.

SOURCES

