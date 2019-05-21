Camdenton's Winton Neal was honored for his contributions to the Central College wrestling team this winter at the squad’s recent awards banquet.

PELLE, IOWA — Winton Neal was honored for his contributions to the Central College wrestling team this winter at the squad’s recent awards banquet.

Coach Eric Van Kley led the Dutch to a 6-4 dual record while wrestling in the Iowa Conference, among the nation’s top NCAA Division III wrestling conferences.

Cam Timok (senior, Glen Allen, Va.) earned team MVP honors. Chase Petty (senior, Pella) was chosen as the Lawrence Award for being the hardest worker on the team according to his teammates and the Most Improved Performer. Tanner Zimmerman (junior, Indianola) earned the team’s Academic Achievement Award.

Senior Lane Rumelhart (Guthrie Center) was the recipient of the Coaches Award while Rob Areyano (freshman, Selma, Calif.) was named the Outstanding Freshman Award winner.

In total, Van Kley awarded 29 varsity letters.

MISSOURI

Camdenton- Freshman Winton Neal, 149 pounds

Awards: First varsity letter

2018-10 stats: 1-15 record, 1 decision

2018-19 tournament finishes: 4th, 157, Augsburg-Adidas Open (Bronze)