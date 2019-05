Lakers and Indians named among the best of their district tournaments

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 10 FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton junior Aeryn Kennedy, Midfielder

-Camdenton junior Abby Bellew, Defender

-Camdenton senior Sasha Prather, Forward

-Camdenton freshman Allie Johns, Midfielder

-Marshfield senior Maddie Gardner, Defender

-Marshfield freshman Hayleigh Cantrell, Midfielder

-West Plains junior Abbi Thompson, Defender

-West Plains senior Emmy McDaniel, Midfielder

-Rolla junior Kendall Mara, Defender

-Rolla junior Maddie Lucas, Defender

-Rolla senior Carlee McCormack, Midfielder

-Rolla junior Ellie Rodgers, Midfielder

-Rolla senior Elsa Wise, Forward

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 10 SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton senior Skyler Sweezor, Midfielder

-Camdenton senior Jessica Watson, Defender

-Camdenton freshman Charlotte Kurtz, Defender

-Camdenton senior Darby Roam, Forward

-Marshfield senior Kennedy Deckard, Defender

-Marshfield senior Payton Laferty, Midfielder

-West Plains junior Haylie Jeffery, Midfielder

-West Plains senior Alexa Crim, Forward

-Rolla junior Kate Mallery, Defender

-Rolla freshman Abby Turner, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Mercedez Carpenter, Forward

-Rolla sophomore Eliana Stanislawski, Midfielder

Player of the Year: Carlee McCormack, Rolla

Offensive Player of the Year: Aeryn Kennedy,Camdenton

Defensive Player of the Year: Kendall Mara, Rolla

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 11 TEAM

-Chance Estrada, Osage

-Destin Allen, Osage

-Payton Good, Osage

Ella DeMott, Osage