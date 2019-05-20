Macks Creek’s Phillips takes 12th in state 400-meter dash, Osage, Eldon and Versailles athletes punch tickets to Class 3 state meet and Camdenton athletes heading to Class 4 state meet

Macks Creek’s Phillips takes 12th in state 400-meter dash

Macks Creek senior Madeline Phillips decided her final run of the season and final athletic event of her Pirate career was going to be at state.

Phillips represented Macks Creek in the 400-meter dash at the Class 1 state meet in Jefferson City on Friday and finished 12th among the 16 best runners in the state with a time of 1:04.48.

“She worked really hard to get to state and always runs a smart race,” Macks Creek coach Grace Cotten said. “I was very proud to have coached her.”

Cotten wrapped up her first season in charge of the program at Macks Creek and the coach likes what she has seen and what the future can hold.

“It has been a great season and the kids have improved significantly,” she said. “We have such a young team that I believe many more of our runners will be heading to state in the near future. It has been an honor to get to coach this great group of kids.”

After Braden Bowman represented the Pirates in the state high jump in 2018 and Phillips’ appearance at state this season, time will soon tell if Macks Creek can continue the trend of reaching the final show of the year.

Osage, Eldon and Versailles athletes punch tickets to Class 3 state meet

Osage girls win sectional title

The Lake area will be well represented at the Class 3 state meet in Jefferson City this weekend.

Athletes from Osage, Eldon and Versailles battled in a Class 3 sectional in Waynesville on Saturday needing a finish in the top four to make it to state. Of the 35 events Lake area athletes competed in, 26 of those events produced state qualifiers between the three schools which is good for about a 74 percent success rate.

Not a bad day whatsoever.

Fresh off a district title in Versailles the previous week, the Osage girls remained on the throne and won a sectional championship with 98 team points while Tri-County Conference champion Eldon finished second with 89 out of 23 teams and Versailles tied for fifth with Cassville at 53 points behind Owensville (60) and Reeds Spring (57).

The Osage boys finished fifth with 49 points among 24 schools behind Springfield Catholic (101), Fair Grove (79), St. James (63) and Buffalo (52). Meanwhile, Versailles earned sixth with 45 and Eldon tied for 17th with 13.

Listed below are the Osage, Eldon and Versailles athletes who will represent the Lake area at state this weekend:

GIRLS’ FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (1st) 5 feet and 2 inches and Osage’s Carson Wood (3rd) 5-00

-Pole Vault: Eldon’s Rachel Hanks (4th) 10-00

-Long Jump: Osage’s Loren Melton (1st) 17-08 3/4 and Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (3rd) 16-10 1/2

-Triple Jump: Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (1st) 37-04 (broke her aunt Reagan Oswald’s school record set in 1994)

-Discus: Eldon’s Haley Clifton (2nd) 108-08 and Osage’s Karli Kempf (3rd) 100-11

-Javelin: Osage’s Kerrigan Gamm (4th) 119-00

-Shot Put: Eldon’s Haley Clifton (1st) 39-10 and Versailles’ Carrie Hoffa (3rd) 38-03 1/2

GIRLS’ TRACK EVENTS

-300-Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Allison Taylor (4th) 48.78

-100-Meter Dash: Osage’s Cecilia Verslues (1st) 12.43

-200-Meter Dash: Keely Gustafson (1st) 25.75 and Osage’s Cecilia Verslues (3rd) 26.69

-400-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Keely Gustafson (1st) 1:01.61

-800-Meter Run: Osage’s Sara Wolf (1st) 2:30.26 and Eldon’s Lauren Imler (2nd) 2:30.75

-1,600-Meter Run: Osage’s Sarah Porter (4th) 6:00.94

-4x100 Relay: Osage’s Loren Melton, Georgia Verslues, Grace Edwards and Cecilia Verslues (2nd) 51.54 and Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Hailey Burnett, Lauryn Shewmaker and Allison Taylor (4th) 52.3

-4x200 Relay: Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (2nd) 1:48.65 and Osage’s Loren Melton, Grace Edwards, Georgia Verslues and Cecilia Verslues (3rd) 1:51.42

-4x400 Relay: Osage’s Reese Good, Liberty Gamm, Sara Wolf and Carson Wood (1st) 4:16.88, Eldon’s Kristan Wilson, Caroline Beckmann, Lauren Imler and Nicole Reynolds (2nd) 4:16.97 and Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (3rd) 4:22.85

-4x800 Relay: Osage’s Nevaeh Henley, Micah Hill, Sarah Porter and Sara Wolf (2nd) 10:33.05 and Eldon’s Emily Guthrie, Mariah Wardenburg, Haley Thompson and Lauren Imler (3rd) 10:34

BOYS’ FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Versailles’ Justin Hamrick (2nd) 6-00

-Triple Jump: Versailles’ Dallas Waller (1st) 44-02

-Javelin: Osage’s Matthew McCubbin (4th) 154-07

-Shot Put: Osage’s Robert Moore (1st) 47-09

BOYS’ TRACK EVENTS

-400-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Coby Williams (3rd) 52.38 and Eldon’s Samuel Rivera (4th) 52.5

-800-Meter Run: Eldon’s Samuel Rivera (2nd) 2:06.68

-3,200-Meter Run: Osage’s Chase Grosvenor (2nd) 10:39.78

-4200 Relay: Versailles’ Maxwell Coleman, Mikhail Gulyayev, Dallas Waller and Coby Williams (3rd) 1:35.37

-4x400 Relay: Versailles’ Colby Boicourt, Mikhail Gulyayev, Dallas Waller and Coby Williams (3:37.54)

The state meet is scheduled to begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Camdenton athletes heading to Class 4 state meet

Track and field athletes representing Camdenton were in a Class 4 sectional at Hillsboro on Saturday knowing a top four finish in any event would guarantee a trip to state.

By the time all 19 events were in the books, quite a few Lakers made the cut and will have one more opportunity to compete at the state meet in Jefferson City on May 24 and 25. The Camdenton boys finished seventh out of 20 schools in the team standings with 50 points behind Rockwood Summit (110), Parkway Central (90), Union (73), Rolla (56), Hillsboro (54.5) and Webster Groves (53.5). Meanwhile, the Camdenton girls captured 10th out of 21 teams with 41 points behind Webster Groves (100), Parkway North (93), Parkway Central (84), Union (64), Gateway (56), Washington (53), Rockwood Summit (46), Rolla (46) and Hillsboro (43).

Listed below are the Lakers who will be competing for state titles this weekend:

BOYS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Gabe Kurtz (2nd) 13 feet and 6 inches and Dane Lapine (3rd) 13-00

-Javelin: Trenton Flug (1st) 184-02 and Gabe Kurtz (2nd) 183-04

BOYS’ TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (1st) 14.71 seconds

-4x100 Relay: Eli Griffin, Gabe Kurtz, Robert Nicklas and Jadin Faulconer (4th) 43.2

GIRLS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Elizabeth McMahon (3rd) 9-00

GIRLS’ TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (2nd) 15.01

-300-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (2nd) 45.65

The state meet is scheduled to begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m.