MDC staff and volunteers will teach participants about fish, fish habitat, fishing techniques and will include plenty of catch and release fishing at the MDC fishing ponds. Fishing gear and bait will be available, or bring your own fishing equipment. A free hot dog/hamburger lunch will be provided for all participants. All you have to do is bring your kids and plenty of energy!

Fishing helps kids discover nature and conserve it, too. Help the kids in your life get hooked on the thrill of fishing. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids up to age 15 (along with their families) to a day of free fishing, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at MDC headquarters in Jefferson City.

MDC staff and volunteers will teach participants about fish, fish habitat, fishing techniques and will include plenty of catch and release fishing at the MDC fishing ponds. Fishing gear and bait will be available, or bring your own fishing equipment. A free hot dog/hamburger lunch will be provided for all participants. All you have to do is bring your kids and plenty of energy!

According to MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson, fishing is a great pastime that all ages can participate in.

“Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun, discover nature, and make happy memories together,” said Branson. “Don't let inexperience keep you and your kids from enjoying Missouri's great outdoors. The MDC kids fishing days are designed to help introduce fishing to kids and youth groups.”

Find the MDC headquarters at 2901 West Truman Blvd., near the intersection of Truman Blvd. and Hwy. 179.

To participate in this fun day of free fishing, please preregister online by June 20 at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZNy. To learn more about the event, contact Andrew Branson at Andrew.Branson@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115, ext. 3501.

To learn about other Discover Nature programs in central Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov.