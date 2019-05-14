Blue Springs South junior Sean Nguyen took off last season to focus on his studies.

Now he’s a district champion.

Nguyen topped Blue Springs junior Luke David 6-1, 6-1 in the final to capture the Class 2 District 14 singles title Saturday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Nguyen advances to this week’s individual sectional along with teammates Justin Cooper and Sam Klosener after that duo took second in doubles.

Nguyen went 4-0 to earn the title, topping Grain Valley’s Brady Slater 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and then defeating Blue Springs freshman Dylan Shryer 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

David topped Fort Osage’s Sean Moore 6-0, 6-2 in the other semifinal to earn his berth in the championship and a sectional berth. Shryer defeated Moore 10-0 in the third-place match.

Grain Valley’s Joel Florida and Bryson Martin went 4-0 to capture the doubles title. After edging Blue Springs South’s Will Sheridan and Jason Epps in a 7-5 tiebreaker (6-2, 3-6, 7-6) in the quarterfinals, the duo knocked off Jake Reed and Logan Ewens of Blue Springs 6-4, 6-3 to earn a championship berth.

In the championship against South’s Cooper and Klosener, Florida and Martin rallied from a 6-1 first-set loss to win a 7-5 tiebreaker for a 7-6 second-set win. They topped the Jaguars 6-3 in the decisive set for the title.

Cooper and Klosener topped Grain Valley’s Dean Mobley and Trent Tarrants 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal to earn the other sectional berth. Tarrants and Mobley downed Reed and Ewens 10-3 in the third-place match.

The top two in each division advance to the Class 2 Sectional 7. With a win there, they will advance to the state quarterfinals.

CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 5: Lee’s Summit North will send both of its doubles teams to state after sectional victories Monday.

Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker defeated teammates Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie 6-3, 6-3 in the final to claim the Class 2 District 9 doubles crown Saturday at North.

And both teams won Monday in sectional to become the first state qualifiers for Lee’s Summit North since the 2001 season.

On Monday at North, Hammerly and DeBacker dispatched Rolla’s Pranal Madria and Joel Schott 6-4, 6-2 to earn the state berth.

Mathis and Leslie bounced back from a 6-1 loss in the first set to win 6-0, 6-3 in the final two sets to defeat Springfield Central’s Sage Riddle and Alexei Shunyakov.

"Both teams got of to a sleepy start with little energy. Fortunately as the match got going they were both able to raise their intensity levels in time to find victory,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said. “At this point in the season, you aren't suddenly going to have a new serve or an amazing backhand. It is all about bringing a relentless energy at your opponent, closing hard at the net, and sticking to our key doubles philosophies."

Lukas Parrish took third overall and Michael Welsh went 4-1 to capture fifth for the Broncos in the district tournament Saturday.

Lee’s Summit West’s Hogan Stoker, who won the district singles title Saturday, earned a state berth by defeating Lebanon’s Bryson Crowell 6-0, 6-0 in Monday’s sectional at North.