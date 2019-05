AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MAY 11

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

Noon — Lee’s Summit North vs. Ruskin

2:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Grandview

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Odessa High School

11 a.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Excelsior Springs High School

Noon — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At Summit Christian Academy

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 14 Individual Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 District 9 Individual Tournament, Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 District 7 meet, Independence All-School Stadium, William Chrisman High School

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Class 4 District 7 meet, Independence All-School Stadium, William Chrisman High School

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Chillicothe High School

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 District 6 meet, Peve Stadium, Blue Springs High School

MONDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Grain Valley High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

1:30 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Raytown South-Grandview winner

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Lee’s Summit North-Ruskin winner

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Odessa High School

6:45 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Oak Grove-Odessa winner

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Excelsior Springs High School

4:30 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Van Horn-Lincoln Prep winner

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At Summit Christian Academy

2:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-St. Paul Lutheran winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At Van Horn High School

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Marshall

Class 2 District 12 Tournament

At Odessa High School

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Round 1, Silo Ridge Golf Club, Bolivar

TUESDAY, MAY 14

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Grain Valley High School

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs-Truman winner

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South-William Chrisman winner vs. Fort Osage-Raytown winner

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Excelsior Springs High School

5 p.m. — Championship

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At Summit Christian Academy

4:30 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Fort Osage High School

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. William Chrisman

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At Van Horn High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley-Winnetonka winner vs. Van Horn-Marshall winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Final Round, Silo Ridge Golf Club, Bolivar

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Track & field: IAAF World Relays: Japan, 4:30 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: France vs. Denmark, 5 a.m., NHL (276)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 6:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Norway vs. Russia, 7:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Great Britain vs. Germany, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: FIE Formula E Championship: Monaco, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Saracena vs. Leinster, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: ACC championship, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: American Conference championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Big Ten semifinal, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Syracuse vs. Loyola (Md.), 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: Big East championship, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Curling: Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, 11:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Seattle at Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• College softball: Big 12 Tournament, noon, FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at FC Dallas, 1 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College baseball: Kentucky at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Hungary, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Finland vs. Slovakia, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Tennis: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Bonita Bay, 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College softball: Big Ten semifinal, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Georgetown vs. Yale, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Archery: World Cup: China, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: San Francisco at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Grand Prix: Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: Big 12 Tournament, 2:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLS: New York City FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Cleveland at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: IAAF World Relays: Japan, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Big Ten championship, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Army vs. Pennsylvania, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College beach volleyball: Collegiate Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College track & field: SEC Outdoor Championships, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Tigres UANL, 6:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Digital Ally 400, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Robert Morris vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Boxing: Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MMA: UFC 237 Prelims, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: SEC championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Curling: Men’s World Cup gold medal game, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Indiana State at Dallas Baptist, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Boxing: Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Bercheit, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Philadelphia at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Digital Ally 400, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Betfred British Masters, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Madrid, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Track & field: IAAF World Relays: Japan, 6:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove, 7 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Watford, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City, 9 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Burnley, 9 a.m., MSNBC (34)

• Soccer: EPL: Cardiff City at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., SyFy (65)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Fulham, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Sweden vs. Italy, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Stony Brook at James Madison, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Hungary, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Canada vs. Great Britain, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• College baseball: Kansas at TCU, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Juventus at Roma, 1:20 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Maryland at Towson State, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Boston, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Texas A&M at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA playoffs: Houston at Golden State (if necessary), 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Track & field: IAAF World Relays: Japan, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Curling: Mixed Doubles World Cup gold medal game, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s soccer: South Africa at United States, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College baseball: Purdue at Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Richmond at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Cycling: Tour of California, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Curling: Women’s World Cup gold medal game, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College lacrosse: NCAA: Johns Hopkins at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Archery: World Cup: China, 7:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Rowing: FIA World Championships, 9:30 p.m., OLY (208)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Philadelphia at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 5 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, noon, NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Canada vs. Slovakia, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Cycling: Tour of California, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Monday’s Radio

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)