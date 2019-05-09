After not qualifying for the Southeastern Conference softball tournament a year ago, Missouri's 2019 tournament appearance turned out to be a short stay.

The gold Tigers, the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, fell to No. 10 Auburn 3-0 Wednesday in College Station, Texas. It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Missouri simply had no answer for Auburn starting pitcher Chardonnay Harris, who threw a 103-pitch complete game shutout. Harris struck out six batters, allowed five hits and walked four batters over seven innings.

The day started in unusual fashion for MU, as its start time was delayed nearly five hours because of a tornado warning in Brazos County in the afternoon, which forced several SEC teams to seek shelter before tournament play resumed.

Missouri had its ace Madi Norman in the circle, but Auburn's Kendall Veach got to Norman in the first inning with an RBI single to give the Blue Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Norman settled down and put up zeros in the next three frames, but Morgan Podany put the game out of reach in the fifth with a two-run home run, increasing Auburn's advantage to 3-0.

Norman finished her night with six innings pitched, allowing six hits, three runs and striking out two batters. Eli Daniel relieved Norman in the seventh and pitched a perfect frame in relief.

Meanwhile, Missouri couldn't cash in on a two-on, one-out threat in the first after Hatti Moore lined into a double play to end the inning. The gold Tigers also had two on and one out in the third and fifth innings, but couldn't finish the job.

Offensively, Kolby Romaine and Callie Martin both turned in 2-for-3 performances at the plate. MU left eight runners on base in the contest.

Missouri (32-23) now has to wait to hear its name called on 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show on Sunday. Auburn (36-18) advances to play No. 2 Tennessee at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.