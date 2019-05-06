The Bunceton Dragons baseball team played what head coach Dustin Ray called its “cleanest” game of the season Friday night in a 6-1 win over the Slater Wildcats.

Bunceton, improving to 9-4 on the season, opened the game with one run in the top half of the first only to have Slater score one in the very next inning to tie the game at 1-all. The Wildcats never got any closer in the ballgame as Bunceton tacked on one run in each of the third and fourth innings of play and three again in the fifth for the victory.

“We played our cleanest game of the year and the scoreboard showed,” Ray said. “We had several great at bats and did a great job of being unselfish at the plate to continue our offensive production.”

Layne Maddex picked up the win on the mound for Bunceton while Stockman took the loss for Slater. Maddex pitched six innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up one run on three hits and three walks. Hunter Shuffield then came in and pitched a perfect inning in the seventh to closeout the game. Stockman, meanwhile, pitched all seven innings for the Wildcats and gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Bunceton also out-hit Slater 7-3, with Dylan Flatt going 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Jason Burnett also had two singles while Layne Maddex and Austin Alpers added one single and one RBI each, Hunter Shuffield with one single and Brayden Doyle with one run batted in.

For Slater, Jacobson, Breshears and Stockman each had one hit.