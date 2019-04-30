The Blue Springs South baseball team made up for some early defensive troubles to earn a walk-off win Monday.

Caleb Israelite singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Jaguars to a 2-1 Suburban Big Six home victory over Raymore-Peculiar.

The Jaguars committed two errors in the first inning to give Ray-Pec an unearned run.

South quickly tied it when Grant Geren singled, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk in the bottom of the first.

Brady Strickert kept it scoreless the rest of his five innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Jay Greco pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Will Royster pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the win.

Jaylon Johnson led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny George. With the bases loaded and one out, Israelite singled home the winning run.

“It’s always a battle with Ray-Pec, no matter where you play them,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “I felt like our kids did a good job of moving past the first inning miscues and staying focused on what we needed to do in order to win. Brady battled on the mound and gave us a chance to win. We will take it and move on to Wednesday at Lee’s Summit North.”

Geren and Johnson both finished with two hits for the Jaguars (13-7, 5-2 Big Six).

On Saturday, the host Jaguars topped Platte County 5-2 and then knocked off No. 1 state-ranked Liberty 12-2 in six innings while celebrating Senior Day.

The Jaguars took control against Liberty with a nine-run third inning as George and Geren each had two hits in the inning. George, Geren, John Herrman and Johnson each hit a double in the inning.

Herrman slugged a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Jaguars ended it early with a run in the sixth.

Geren finished 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs, and Isaiah Frost was 3-for-3 with a hit by pitch and an RBI.

Brett Shelton started and went the first 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win, striking out four and walking one. Royster finished it by walking one and striking out three in 2 1/3 innings.

In the 5-2 win over Platte County, the Jaguars scored three runs in the third on Israelite’s RBI single and Strickert’s two-run double.

After the Pirates pulled within 3-2 in the fourth, South added single runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings to hold on.

Geren and George finished with two hits and Quinton Robertson doubled for South. Matt Trout, in relief of Ben Bryan, earned the win while Herrman pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

BLUE SPRINGS 10, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 7: Blue Springs had been struggling at the plate while the pitching was solid recently.

That changed Monday as the Wildcats capitalized on nine hits, including three doubles, to claim a non-conference home win over Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East.

Blake Stegner sparked a four-run second inning with a two-run double and the Wildcats added another four runs in the fourth. Aiden Smith doubled and drove in two runs and Christian Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Mitchell Smith and Tanner Martin also had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats (8-21).

Nate England allowed just one hit and struck out six in 3 1/3 innings for the win in relief of Nolan Rice.

“We came out and hit the baseball and got a solid effort from Rice and Nate was very good in relief. We have been pitching very good the last two weeks and tonight we got some offense going and we’re moving runners and putting pressure on the defense,” Wildcats coach Tim McElligott said. “We have been so close the last couple of weeks, so it was great to see this type of performance against a very good Shawnee Mission East team that had a couple of D-I guys in Robert Moore and Justin Randa. To hold those guys down is a tough task and our pitching did it tonight. It was a great win. Very happy for our guys. This is big to build on gearing up for this week and for the district tournament.”

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 13, TRUMAN 3: Excelsior Springs erupted for six runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth to erase Truman’s 3-2 lead in a non-conference game Saturday.

Bradley Menzies, who finished with a hit and two RBIs, had an RBI groundout to put the Patriots ahead 3-2 in the fourth. Bret Lundquist had a hit and a bases-loaded walk for Truman (10-12).

On Friday, the Patriots defeated St. Joseph Central 3-2 in a Suburban Large Seven game. Nate Camby had two doubles and an RBI as Truman scored single runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings.

Alex Khan allowed six hits and six walks and struck out six in five innings for the win. Cody Pleacher allowed two hits in two scoreless innings for the save.

Jaden Evans went 2-for-3 with a double and Menzies and Josh Patrick also doubled.

WARRENSBURG 8, OAK GROVE 7: Oak Grove tied it 5-5 with a run in the sixth but Warrensburg scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held off a Panther rally for MRVC West win Friday.

Evan Hall went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Lincoln Hipsher was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and run, and Eli Wycoff, Keegan Scarborough and Brody Armstrong each added two hits for Oak Grove.