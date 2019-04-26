School of the Osage was the host for the annual Warpath Relays on Thursday with Climax Springs and nine other schools in town.

No official team scores were kept in the open meet.

Listed below are the results of each Indian and Cougar who finished in the top eight of each event:

BOYS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Osage's Drew Edwards (2nd) 5 feet and 6 inches

-Pole Vault: Osage's Aaron Cuddy (2nd) 11-06

-Long Jump: Osage's Hunter Deckard (T-2nd) 19-00 and Osage's Drew Edwards (6th) 18-02 1/2

-Triple Jump: Osage's Drew Edwards (4th) 36-06 3/4

-Discus: Osage's Rudy Escobar (2nd) 130-01 and Osage's Jesse Velasquez (3rd) 121-02

-Shot Put: Osage's Robert Moore (2nd) 45-00, Osage's Franklin Sallee (5th) 36-04 and Osage's Jesse Velasquez (7th) 35-06

-Javelin: Osage's Matthew McCubbin (1st) 139-09, Osage's Drew Edwards (2nd) 128-07

BOYS' TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Osage's Garrett Sutherland (1st) 16.4 seconds and Osage's Keigan Vaughn (3rd) 18.91

-300-Meter Hurdles: Osage's Garrett Sutherland (1st) 45.02 and Osage's Keigan Vaughn (4th) 50.38

-100-Meter Dash: Osage's Jesse Wermuth (2nd) 11.19, Osage's Matthew Hans (3rd) 11.44 and Osage's Colin Chilton (T-6th) 12.07

-200-Meter Dash: Osage's Colin Chilton (3rd) 24.29 and Osage's Matthew Kinnison (4th) 24.53

-400-Meter Dash: Osage's Trevor Ralston (1st) 53.98 and Osage's Ryan Watson (3rd) 55.9

-800-Meter Run: Osage's Steven Vickers (3rd) 2:09.54 and Osage's John Markovitz (4th) 2:21.65

-1,600-Meter Run: Osage's John Markovitz (3rd) 5:19.88 and Osage's Kevin Sparks (4th) 5:30.82

-3,200-Meter Run: Osage's Chase Grosvenor (1st) 10:42.24

-4x100 Relay: Osage's Matthew Hans, Colin Chilton, Matthew Kinnison and Garrett Sutherland (1st) 45.75

-4x200 Relay: Osage's Matthew Hans, Colin Chilton, Matthew Kinnison and Trevor Ralston (1st) 1:35.2

-4x400 Relay: Osage's Matthew Kinnison, Ryan Watson, Trevor Ralston and Garrett Sutherland (1st) 3:47.02

-4x800 Relay: Osage's Trevor Ralston, Chase Grosvenor, Harrison Adams and Steven Vickers (1st) 8:57.02

GIRLS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Osage's Carson Wood (1st) 5-00 and Climax Springs' Autumn Wallace (5th) 4-04

-Pole Vault: Osage's Alana Douglas (T-3rd) 7-00

-Long Jump: Osage's Loren Melton (1st) 16-10 and Osage's Carson Wood (6th) 14-05 3/4

-Triple Jump: Osage's Liberty Gamm (4th) 31-06 3/4 and Osage's Reese Good (6th) 30-03 1/2

-Discus: Osage's Karli Kem(2nd) 95-04

-Shot Put: Osage's Kerrigan Gamm (2nd) 33-09, Osage's Karli Kempf (4th) 29-01 and Osage's Jylian Lake (6th) 27-05

-Javelin: Osage's Karli Kempf (1st) 108-07 and Osage's Kerrigan Gamm (3rd) 104-05

GIRLS' TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Osage's Liberty Gamm (4th) 18.25

-100-Meter Dash: Osage's Cecilia Verslues (1st) 12.52 and Osage's Alana Douglas (6th) 13.67

-200-Meter Dash: Osage's Cecilia Verslues (1st) 26.96, Osage's Loren Melton (2nd) 27.14 and Osage's Alana Douglas (6th) 28.99

-400-Meter Dash: Osage's Reese Good (6th) 1:06.63 and Osage's Nevaeh Henley (7th) 1:12.65

-800-Meter Run: Osage's Sara Wolf (1st) 2:29.27

-1,600-Meter Run: Osage's Micah Hill (1st) 5:55.63 and Osage's Annie Bridgeman (7th) 7:43.88

-3,200-Meter Run: Osage's Sarah Porter (1st) 13:00

-4x100 Relay: Osage's Grace Edwards, Loren Melton, Cecilia Verslues and Georgia Verslues (1st) 52.03

-4x200 Relay: Osage's Loren Melton, Georgia Verslues, Cecilia Verslues and Grace Edwards (1st) 1:50.51

-4x400 Relay: Osage's Liberty Gamm, Reese Good, Sara Wolf and Carson Wood (1st) 4:28.9

Up next for Osage is the Tri-County Conference meet on Thursday at Blair Oaks while Climax Springs will begin its postseason with a district meet at Cuba on May 4.

-4x800 Relay: Osage's Nevaeh Henley, Micah Hill, Sarah Porter and Sara Wolf (1st) 10:46.77