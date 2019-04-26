Mustangs beat California, El Dorado Springs and Buffalo on home course

Eldon is trending in the right direction.

In the final regular season match of the season, the Mustangs hosted California, El Dorado Springs and Iberia in a 9-hole quadrangular and the Mustangs bested the field and finished the regular season 26-1. Aidan Wells earned the title of match medalist with a round of 36.

Just a day earlier, Eldon won its first conference championship since 2004 and will get the opportunity to play at home at Eldon Golf Club for districts on Monday.

Not a bad way to wrap things up indeed.

"The boys have played well all year. I am so proud of their accomplishments," Eldon coach Matt Frey said.

"The boys are still working as hard as they can coming into districts. When practice is over it is always nice to look out and see the boys heading out to play more. When we get home from tournaments if there is still daylight they will head out to the course and play. They have a great relationship with each other on and off the team so that really helps with them working so hard."

The district tournament is scheduled to tee off on Monday at 9 a.m. Time will soon tell if the postseason will be just as enjoyable as the regular season.