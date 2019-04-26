Camdenton falls to Kickapoo, Osage blows by Buffalo and Versailles shut out at Boonville

Camdenton falls to Kickapoo

Camdenton visited Kickapoo Thursday night and the Lakers were outpaced 10-3.

The Chiefs methodically built up their advantage and the Lakers did not cross home plate until the sixth inning.

There were five different Lakers who recorded a hit and Luke Lockhert drove in two runs while Dylan Thompson provided the other RBI. Ethan Folks went five innings for Camdenton and took the loss after allowing nine runs, seven earned, on 11 hits and three walks to go with a strikeout. Camdenton also committed three errors on the night.

Camdenton (10-8, 3-4 Ozark Conference) will visit New Covenant Academy on Saturday.

Osage blows by Buffalo

Osage brought plenty of offense to the ballpark Thursday night against Buffalo.

It was Senior Night for the Indians and the home team did not disappoint in a 13-3 win over the Bison in six innings. Osage racked up nine hits before the night was through and took advantage of five errors.

Andrew Bryant hit an RBI triple to plate the first run of the night and he added another RBI in the third inning. Braden McLaughlin drove in three runs to lead the Osage bats and both Depeé and Michael Lasater added two RBIs of their own respectively.

Depeé was on the mound for the Indians and earned the win allowing four hits and a run over five innings, striking out five with no walks.

Osage (8-7, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to play in the Russellville Tournament over the weekend and will visit Boonville on Monday at 5 p.m.

Versailles baseball shut out at Boonville

Versailles visited Boonville Thursday night and the offense was quiet in a 9-0 shutout defeat.

The Tigers racked up one hit from the bat of Brayden Morrison and Morrison was also charged with the loss on the mound after two innings of work where he allowed six runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks.

Andy Clemens and Kade Marriott did some relief work to finish the night up and Clemens allowed three runs, on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings while Marriott gave up a hit and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Versailles (5-12, 0-6 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to take on Jamestown and St. Elizabeth in a doubleheader on Saturday at 10 a.m.