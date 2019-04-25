The lake level was 656.6; generation of 29,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 656.0 for the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 60 degrees. Truman Lake was at 713.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Sheldon Gentry and Greg West won the US Anglers Choice tournament last Sunday with a five-bass limit weighing 24.36 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on swimbaits and jigs at the mouths of creeks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Spotty on spinnerbaits and crankbaits along windy main lake points. Crappie: Spotty on jigs about 3 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits in the wind on main and secondary points or on jigs, shaky head worms and tube baits in spawning pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs less than 6 feet deep in pea gravel pockets.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs and minnows. Walleye: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Fair on shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, stickworms and jigs in the gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs 2 to 8 feet deep along gravel banks in the evenings. Catfish: Fair fishing off docks with live green sunfish.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms and crankbaits in coves or Alabama rigs along channel swings. Crappie: Fair on jigs from the bank to 6 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures, shaky head worms and plastic lizards around logs and docks in coves. Crappie: Excellent on jigs set 6 inches below a bobber on gravel or chunk rock banks. Catfish: Good on nightcrawlers, shrimp, liver and cut shad around docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Good on Zara Spooks, jigs and shaky head worms in shallow wood in the backs of creeks. Crappie: Poor on jigs set below a bobber or spider rigging double minnow rigs along gravel banks. White bass: Good on jigs or minnows 10 to 12 feet deep at the mouths of creeks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.