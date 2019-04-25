Osage takes second; Versailles' Bartlett wins individual title

A 15-year drought is finally over.

After all the score cards were turned in at the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles on Wednesday afternoon, Eldon learned that it had earned the right to be called conference champions for the first time since 2004.

The Mustangs carded a team score of 343 and seven strokes ahead of last year’s conference champion School of the Osage. California turned in a 351 for third, Boonville finished fourth at 363 and the hometown Tigers finished fifth with a 368.

“The boys did a great job yesterday. They started in less than perfect conditions and the course played hard,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said of a rainy and foggy day on the links. “At the turn, the boys knew they needed to bear down and play as hard as the could after not having the best front nine scores. They were able to turn their rounds around and turn in a respectable score.”

Eldon was paced by Aidan Wells who turned in a round of 81 after 18 holes while Logan Schultz shot an 82, Austin Kostelnik turned in an 84, Parker Dunham finished his day with a 96 and Nick Willingham carded a score of 100. Wells, Kostelnik and Schultz were named All-Conference for their efforts as well with the cutoff being a score of 84.

“We have focused a lot this year on not giving up during a round and keeping your mind in a good place to continue to play golf,” said Frey who earned Coach of the Year honors. “I couldn’t be more proud of the boys’ accomplishments so far this year and we are looking forward to hosting districts next week.”

Eldon was not the only team that walked away with some hardware as a returning All-State golfer in Versailles’ Ori Bartlett beat the field of 35 golfers and won the individual crown with a round of 74. Garrett Boatright finished with a score of 90, Kyle Bartlett turned in a 93, Joel Faron carded a 111 and Caleb Sousley added a 122.

“As a team I think it is important to remember that a lot of these guys are young. They have a lot of room to grow and improve,” Versailles coach Kyle Nolawski said. “That being said, I think it was a great learning experience for them. As a team we are extremely proud of Ori for taking the individual title. He has worked so hard, not only this year, but the last four years and it shows.”

Osage may not have been able to defend its conference title from a season ago, but the Indians had a duo of All-Conference golfers in Ethan Kline who finished second individually with a 76 and Zach Krantz who finished with a 79 to place third. Andrew Reahr shot a 97, Trevor Ralston carded a 98 and Noah Hampton finished with a score of 100 for the Indians.

“I’m very satisfied with our finish. Eldon has had a solid team this season so we knew going in that we’d need a really good day on our part, and probably a little help from them in order for us to get by them,” Osage coach L.J. Weeks said. “There are also some other really good teams in our conference this year so finishing where we did gives us a good send-off on our journey towards districts next Monday in Marshfield. We’ll spend the next few days working on some little things in preparations for that.

“Marshfield is a good course that some of my guys have played before. It has a fairly straightforward layout with a couple of holes that require some precise shot-making in order to not make a big number.”

The district tournament is next on the list for Eldon and Versailles as well. The Mustangs will play host to the Tigers on Monday and a host of other schools with a trip to sectionals on the line.