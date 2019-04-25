Camdenton junior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named a finalist in the sport of football along with Will Boswell of Mount Vernon, Brayden Ligard of West Plains, Tyson Riley of Springfield Catholic and Zach Westmoreland of Joplin.

The Sports Commission Awards presented by Elliot Lodging and Blevins Asphalt – a summer awards show honoring the top high school athletes of southwest Missouri from the 2018-2019 academic year – announced the finalists for fall and winter sports on Thursday, weeks before the ceremony.

The awards are hosted by the Springfield Sports Commission, with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame assisting for a second consecutive year. A total of 28 categories are being recognized. They cover 24 sports as well as categories for Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Marching Band, Cheerleading and Dance Team. An Inspiration Award also will be bestowed during the program.

A selection committee narrows down each category to the top five athletes, or six if one school is represented by two athletes in one sport. A list of more than 70 finalists so far can be found at www.mosportshalloffame.com.

Camdenton junior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named a finalist in the sport of football along with Will Boswell of Mount Vernon, Brayden Ligard of West Plains, Tyson Riley of Springfield Catholic and Zach Westmoreland of Joplin.

The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. Sponsorship tables of eight are $350, while individual tickets are $30. The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is taking table and ticket orders at 417-889-3100. Numerous other sponsorships are available, including congratulatory ads.

“We want to roll out the red carpet for athletes who have made it a memorable year yet again,” said Lance Kettering, Executive Director of the Springfield Sports Commission. “This event drew nearly 900 last year, and we expect it to draw an even larger crowd this year.”

Categories cover football, volleyball, baseball and softball as well as sports offered to both boys and girls: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, track and field, tennis and wrestling. Spring sports finalists, including a category for Bass Fishing, will be announced in early June.

“I’ve always believed that high school athletics and activities can build the character of young people and that we should celebrate their successes. That is why the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is delighted to help the Springfield Sports Commission with this important event,” said Jerald Andrews, President & Executive Director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. “We hope all of southwest Missouri will support the Sports Commission Awards.”