Macks Creek returned to action on Tuesday after a week hiatus and snapped a three-game skid with a 9-5 victory over the visiting Richland Bears.

Trailing by a single run early, the Pirates plated four runs in the second took the lead for good.

"You could tell we had just returned from a week off, but we did what we needed to do to come out on top in this one,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said.

"Defensively we are still making mistakes, and that's something we're still working to get a hold on heading into the finals weeks of the regular season."

Oscar Cortez (2-0) started and picked up the win with four innings of work. He was touched for one unearned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two. Hunter Lane worked the next 2 2/3 innings, allowing four unearned runs on one hit to go along with three strikeouts and a walk. Tanner Smith allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a third of an inning.

Macks Creek’s offense got six hits from six different batters. Cole Register had two RBIs and Smith, Zane Whitworth and Colton Walter added an RBI each.

Macks Creek (8-6) will host Halfway on Friday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District