Osage outshoots Mexico and Camdenton shut down by Parkview

Osage visited Mexico Tuesday night and the Indians walked off the pitch with a 7-2 win over the Bulldogs.

Chance Estrada finished with yet another hat trick for the Indians with one of the goals being assisted by Dayanara Torres. Meanwhile, Ella Demott scored two goals and Emily Kostuke also scored two goals on assists from Estrada and Marley Corpe.

The Indians put up 32 shots and keeper Payton Good made 14 saves while Ella Scout Mayer added five saves of her own.

Osage (6-10) got back on track after a 10-4 defeat at Crocker on Monday and will now get ready for tournament play this weekend in the annual Camdenton/Osage Tournament. Up first is a battle with West Plains on Friday at 2 p.m., with games against Kirksville and Barstow to follow on Saturday.

Camdenton shut down by Parkview

Camdenton took on Parkview Tuesday night and the Lakers were shut down 2-0.

The loss brought a five-game winning streak for the Lakers (7-8) to an end and up next is the Camdenton/Osage Tournament over the weekend where the team will face Sikeston first on Friday with games against Hillsboro and Fatima to follow on Saturday.