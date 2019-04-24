Camdenton visited Rolla for an Ozark Conference matchup Tuesday night and it was a tough night on the court for the Lakers after getting swept 9-0.

Rocky Jennings fell 8-3 in singles along with Noah Morgan (8-0), Reese Esqueda (8-2), Owen Risner (8-4), Blake Rutger (8-0) and Coleman Darnall (8-2).

The duo of Jennings and Morgan fell in a 9-8 tiebreaker in doubles while Esqueda and Risner lost 8-4 and Rutger and Darnall lost 8-2.

Camdenton (3-7) will be in Springfield on Thursday for a pair of matches against Hillcrest and Springfield Central at 2 p.m.