Versailles and Macks Creek athletes also come home with medals

The competition was fairly steep in Bolivar Tuesday night.

Not a problem for the boys athletes at Camdenton or the girls representing Eldon, though.

Both Lake area schools along with Versailles and Macks Creek were part of a meet consisting of 53 total schools for the Bearcat Classic at Southwest Baptist University. The small school division consisted of Eldon, Versailles, Macks Creek and any other schools in the Class 1-3 range while Camdenton went to battle against other Class 4-5 schools in the large school competition.

When all the results became official, the Eldon girls bested a field of 35 schools with 91.5 points and 13.5 more points than any other team while the boys tied for 22nd with 11 in a field of 33. The Versailles girls captured fifth with 59.5 and the boys seventh with 44.8 and the Macks Creek girls tied for 28th with one point while the boys tied for 26th with none.

Meanwhile, the Camdenton boys took care of business in the large school division and took the top prize with 73 points to beat Nixa’s 71.5 amongst 18 schools. The Laker girls also finished towards the top in fourth place with 48 points amongst those same 18 schools.

Listed below are the results of each Lake area athlete who earned points for their team:

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS’ FIELD RESULTS:

-High Jump: Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (2nd) 5 feet and 4 inches, Eldon’s Grace Aulick (6th) 4-10 and Versailles’ Natalie Biermann (T-8th) 4-10

-Pole Vault: Eldon’s Rachel Hanks (3rd) 9-06 and Eldon’s Heather Harbison (T-5th) 9-00

-Long Jump: Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (6th) 15-04 1/2

-Triple Jump: Eldon’s Caroline Beckmann (1st) 35-09

-Discus: Eldon’s Haley Clifton (1st) 116-11, Versailles’ Lindsay Walls (3rd) 100-00 and Eldon’s Taylor Henderson (7th) 92-07

-Shot Put: Versailles’ Carrie Hoffa (1st) 41-01, Eldon’s Haley Clifton (2nd) 35-00, Eldon’s Taylor Henderson (5th) 32-03 1/2 and Versailles’ Lindsay Walls (6th) 32-02

-Javelin: Eldon’s Addison Davis (4th) 104-00

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK RESULTS:

-300-Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Allison Taylor (5th) 50.96 seconds and Macks Creek’s Madeline Phillips (8th) 53.38

-200-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Keely Gustafson (3rd) 26.22

-400-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Keely Gustafson (4th) 1:03.01 and Eldon’s Kristan Wilson (6th) 1:04.5

-800-Meter Run: Eldon’s Lauren Imler (2nd) 2:28.4

-2,000-Meter Steeplechase: Eldon’s Mariah Wardenburg (2nd) 8:49.29 and Eldon’s Kelsey Wallis (7th) 9:28.84

-4x100 Relay: Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Hailey Burnett and Lauryn Shewmaker (4th) 53.29

-4x200 Relay: Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (1st) 1:49.97

-4x400 Relay: Versailles’ Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (1st) 4:18.38 and Eldon’s Kristan Wilson, Caroline Beckmann, Lauren Imler and Nicole Reynolds (4th) 4:22.96

-4x800 Relay: Eldon’s Lauren Imler, Haley Thompson, Mariah Wardenburg and Kelsey Wallis (6th) 10:55.95

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS’ FIELD RESULTS:

-High Jump: Versailles’ Michael Bell (T-8th) 5-05 and Versailles’ Trent Hyman (T-8th) 5-05

-Pole Vault: Versailles’ Kyle Flieger (T-6th) 9-00

-Triple Jump: Versailles’ Michael Bell (3rd) 40-01

-Discus: Eldon’s P.J. Bledsoe (7th) 117-01

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK RESULTS:

-110-Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Maxwell Coleman (7th) 18.17

-300-Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Trent Hyman (2nd) 44.63 and Versailles’ Mikhail Gulyayev (8th) 46.34

-200-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Coby Williams (3rd) 23.02

-400-Meter Dash: Versailles’ Coby Williams (1st) 51.82 and Eldon’s Samuel Rivera (4th) 53.18

-800-Meter Run: Eldon’s Samuel Rivera (5th) 2:05.89

-2,000-Meter Steeplechase: Versailles’ Seth Newton (7th) 8:30.07

-4x100 Relay: Versailles’ Maxwell Coleman, Michael Bell, Bentley Elliott and Kyle Flieger (7th) 47.87

-4x200 Relay: Versailles’ Allan Rhorer, Trent Hyman, Mikhail Gulyayev and Coby Williams (5th) 1:36.51

-4x400 Relay: Versailles’ Allan Rhorer, Mikhail Gulyayev, Trent Hyman and Coby Williams (8th) 3:51

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS' FIELD RESULTS:

-Pole Vault: Camdenton’s Dane Lapine (4th) 13-06

-Long Jump: Camdenton’s Gabe Kurtz (1st) 20-05 1/2

-Discus: Camdenton’s Ryan Maasen (5th) 132-07

-Javelin: Camdenton’s Trenton Flug (1st) 167-06 and Camdenton’s Mason Kinney (6th) 143-05

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK RESULTS:

-110-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Parker Wormek (2nd) 15.15

-300-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Parker Wormek (4th) 41.58

-100-Meter Dash: Camdenton’s Eli Griffin (1st) 11.15, Camdenton’s Gabe Kurtz (6th) 11.44 and Camdenton’s Jadin Faulconer (7th) 11.47

-200-Meter Dash: Camdenton’s Eli Griffin (8th) 23.01

-800-Meter Run: Camdenton’s Garrett Mason (6th) 2:02.22

-2,000-Meter Steeplechase: Camdenton’s Jake Thoenen (7th) 7:18.54

-4x100 Relay: Camdenton’s Gabe Kurtz, Jadin Faulconer, Eli Griffin and Robert Nicklas (3rd) 44.74

-4x800 Relay: Camdenton’s Jake Thoenen, Garrett Mason, Benjamin Hauck and Zachary Davis (8th) 8:42.4

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS’ FIELD RESULTS:

-High Jump: Camdenton’s Megan Vest (3rd) 5-00

-Pole Vault: Camdenton’s Shelby Kurtz (5th) 9-06

-Triple Jump: Camdenton’s Mya Hulett (8th) 32-07

-Shot Put: Camdenton’s Jaclyn White (7th) 31-08

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK RESULTS:

-100-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Natalie Basham (1st) 14.93

-300-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Natalie Basham (2nd) 46.81

-800-Meter Run: Camdenton’s Clare Holmes (4th) 2:25.46

-4x100 Relay: Camdenton’s Katheryne Blackman, Megan Vest, Shelby Kurtz and Natalie Basham (3rd) 52.06

-4x400 Relay: Camdenton’s Katelyn Tibben, Clare Holmes, Katheryne Blackman and Natalie Basham (3rd) 4:10.71

Versailles will visit Holden on Friday at 3:30 p.m., Macks Creek will be at Rolla on Saturday at 10 a.m., Camdenton will get ready for the Ozark Conference meet at West Plains on May 1 and Eldon will also be preparing for its conference meet when the Tri-County descends upon Blair Oaks on May 2.