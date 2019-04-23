Climax Springs has acquired its first track and field medal of the season.

The first-year program was at a track and field meet in Clinton Thursday night and Autumn Wallace earned her first medal for the Cougars by placing in the top eight after taking third in the high jump. Wallace cleared a height of 4 feet and 8 inches.

The Climax Springs girls finished with 5.5 team points to earn 14th out of 16 schools and the boys did not acquire any team points. Up next for the Cougars is the Warpath Relays at Osage on Thursday at 4 p.m.