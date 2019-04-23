Camdenton finishes sixth in Ozark Conference and Eldon wins home quadrangular over Osage, Iberia and Lincoln

Camdenton finishes sixth in Ozark Conference

Camdenton was on the links at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday morning for the annual Ozark Conference Tournament where the Lakers finished sixth with a team score of 376.

C.J. Rogers and Spencer Melville both earned All-Conference Honorable Mention after carding rounds of 86 after 18 holes.

Now, Camdenton will turn its attention to the postseason with district play in New Bloomfield on Monday at Meadow Lake Acres.

“If we can keep our heads and focus on each shot, I think we can get a few guys through districts and on to sectionals,” Camdenton coach Shawn Maschino said. “We will be working quite a bit on our short game leading up to districts. We can make up a number of strokes by eliminating the three putts and putting our chip shots to within five feet of the hole.”

Eldon wins home quadrangular over Osage, Iberia and Lincoln

Eldon defended its home links on Monday afternoon in a battle with Osage, Iberia and Lincoln.

The Mustangs carded a team score of 180, topping Osage’s 189 and Lincoln’s 200. Having one single golfer, Iberia did not compete in team competition.

Eldon’s Aiden Wells led the Mustangs with a round of 42 after nine holes while both Austin Kostelnik and Logan Schultz turned in a 43 and Nick Willingham added a 52.

“The boys have had a strong season thus far and hopefully they can continue this into the postseason,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said.

Osage scores will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

Eldon and Osage will now get ready to battle for conference bragging rights at the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles on Wednesday at 9 a.m.