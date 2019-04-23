Osage outpaced by Southern Boone and Climax Springs toppled by Richland

Osage outpaced by Southern Boone

Osage found itself in an early hole Monday night and could not dig itself out in an 11-1 loss at Southern Boone in five innings.

Southern Boone plated five runs in the first inning and it was more than enough as the Indians scored their lone run in the fourth. Andrew Bryant, Traygen Whittle and Robert Custer put together the team’s three hits on the night.

Osage was also plagued by five errors as Trey Rassenfoss took the loss on the hill. Rassenfoss allowed six hits and seven runs over two innings, walking a batter. Michael Lasater threw in relief and worked the final 3 2/3 innings.

Osage (7-7, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts Buffalo on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Climax Springs toppled by Richland

Climax Springs hosted Richland Monday night and it was a tough outing for the Cougars after falling to the Bears 23-2 in four innings.

Richland held a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but 15 runs in the fourth wrapped things up as the Cougars also committed nine errors.

Jacob Bryant, Blake Baum and Elias Duncan provided Climax Springs' three hits and Duncan added an RBI. Sam Cline took the loss on the mound after three innings of work allowing 13 runs, seven earned, on nine hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts. Owen Plott and Bryant did the rest working in relief.

Climax Springs (0-13) hosts Stoutland on Thursday at 5 p.m.