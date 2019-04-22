Track and field athletes at Versailles were among one of 198 schools represented at the KU Relays at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., over the weekend.

The Tigers sent both the girls and boys’ 4x200 relay teams and Carrie Hoffa threw shot put as well. By the time it all came to an end, Hoffa finished ninth out of 29 throwers with a distance of 11.64 meters in the shot put while the boys’ 4x200 relay team captured 27th out of 36 schools at 1:38.42 while the girls placed 28th out of 36 schools at 1:51.21.

Versailles will be back in action on a college campus on Tuesday when the Tigers visit Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar for the SBU Relays.