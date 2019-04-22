Estrada records another hat trick for the Indians

The Osage attack was relentless Thursday night.

The Indians hosted Belle and took 31 shots in an 8-1 win over the Tigers. Chance Estrada scored three of those goals for Osage and it is not the first time she has recorded a hat trick this season, previously doing so in a game against Boonville.

Osage’s first goal took just under five minutes as Estrada finished a shot on an assist from Amy Cox and the Indians went on to put up four more goals in the first half as Emily Kostuke followed suit on an assist from Destin Allen, Lindsey Allen scored on an assist from Ella Demott, Estrada put away her second goal on an assist from Kostuke and Yamili Lara-Fuentes gave Demott her second assist.

Jimena Sanchez-Marin scored the first goal of the second half on an assist from Claire Bellamy, Estrada added her third goal on Demott’s third assist and Emma Koeppen wrapped up the scoring on an assist from Sherman Harvey.

Payton Good played keeper in the first half and recorded 15 saves and Ella Scout Mayer took care of the final 40 minutes with six saves of her own. Belle’s lone goal of the night came about 20 minutes into the contest.

Osage (5-9) was scheduled to visit Crocker Monday and will be at Mexico on Tuesday at 5 p.m.