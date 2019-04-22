Camdenton played four games over the weekend in its joint FSCB Wood Bat Tournament with Lebanon also hosting and the Lakers finished 3-1.

Camdenton started with a 4-0 loss to eventual champion Nixa in the first round mustering just three hits with Drake Miller providing two of them while Jack Welsh went six innings on the mound and took the defeat allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Things fared much better, however, in the final three games.

Up next was Pembroke Hill and Camdenton walked away with a 10-0 shutout in five innings. The Lakers totaled 11 hits and Brandon Pasley provided three of them to go with two RBIs while Luke Lockhert, Riley Stidham and Andrew DiBello provided two hits and Lockhert also added two RBIs. Garrett Stamper picked up the win allowing a single hit and four walks while striking out eight.

Camdenton found itself tied 2-2 with South Callaway in the third game until four Laker runs in the fifth pushed the home team ahead for good in a 7-2 win. Camdenton racked up 11 straight hits again and Lockhert, Dylan Thompson, Stidham, Pasley and DiBello had two hits each while Pasley and DiBello led the way with two RBIs each. The Lakers also got a solid complete game out of Ethan Folks who allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Last but not least was Central and Camdenton took care of business with a 13-3 win in five innings. The Lakers had 15 total hits in the contest and Lockhert had another solid outing at the plate with three hits and RBIs to lead the charge. Thompson and Cole Linch also had productive days with two hits and RBIs each. Stidham got the win on the hill allowing three runs on six hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts.

Camdenton (10-7, 3-3 Ozark Conference) visits Kickapoo on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.