ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored three times and Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in Game 6 of their playoff series Saturday night to advance to the second round.

The Blues will next face the winner of the Dallas-Nashville series, which the Stars lead 3-2.

Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg, which tried to rally after falling behind 3-0 early in the third period. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 33 saves.

The Blues became the first home team to win in the series, and advanced to the second round for the third time in four years.

Schwartz, who had only 11 goals in the regular season, has four in the playoffs — the Blues' last four, starting the tiebreaking tally with 15 seconds left in the 3-2 win in Game 5.