Veterans get a day of free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park on April 27.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites veterans to fish for free April 27 at Bennett Springs State Park’s Veterans’ Fishing Day event.

At Veterans’ Fishing Day, which will be 7 a.m.to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all veterans. There is no license or daily tag fee. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on April 26 or any time during the event on April 27.

During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.

This event is sponsored by MDC and Bennett Spring State Park. To get more information about the event, call Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov .