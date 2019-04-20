Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu traveled to the FUJIBJJ Springfield Open Tournament this past weekend, held at Bible Baptist College in Springfield. Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu from Camdenton brought four individual competitors earning a total of six medals.

The Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu competitors ranged from age 7 to 29, all white belts, with this being the first tournament for two of LAGJJ’s young competitors.

“We are again very proud of our team! Another challenging jiu-jitsu tournament under our belts. We witnessed a lot of great jiu-jitsu matches," Traci Williams-Vinson, who runs Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu with her husband and head instructor/coach Dave Vinson said.

“I am extremely proud of every student. Getting out on that mat with such strong opponents from these fantastic Midwest jiu-jitsu schools takes a lot of courage and confidence," Dave added. "The Midwest jiu-jitsu schools have formed a very strong community. There's a motto in the jiu-jitsu community... You either win or you learn. There's always something to learn about yourself, your jiu-jitsu and your game every time you get on the mat.”

Avery Littleworth took gold in both his Gi and his No Gi Divisions, (2-stripe white belt, age 7, first tournament).

Charlie Smith placed fourth in her Gi Division, and took bronze in her No Gi Division, (1-stripe white belt, age 8, first tournament).

Tyler Coleman took silver in his Gi Division, and bronze in his No Gi Division, (grey/white belt, age 11).

Zachary Grumbois took silver in his Adult Gi Division (1-stripe white belt).

The next competition in the state for the athletes at Lake Area Gracie Jiujitsu will be the FUJIBJJ Columbia Open Tournament on June 8.

About Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu was founded by Dave Vinson in 2016. Dave is a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Brown Belt, training directly under Professor JW Wright with St. Louis Gracie Humaita, Master David Adiv with Gracie Jiu-Jitsu New Jersey and Master Royler Gracie. Dave has actively taught at Lake of the Ozarks since 1994, and he also holds black belts in four other martial art styles. Assistant instructors and directors of the MMA program are Joey Scanlan (blue belt) and Marc Diebold (purple belt). Lake Area Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is the premier martial arts studio at the Lake of the Ozarks, with focus on Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, Self Defense, Adult classes, and Kids/Youth classes starting at age 6. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/Lake-Area-Gracie-Jiu-Jitsu-1871084229789224/

