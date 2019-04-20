Eldon visited Southern Boone on Thursday for a quadrangular with the Eagles, Blair Oaks and Tipton and the Mustangs bested their opponents after nine holes with a team score of 173.

"The team shot a great score and things are looking positive as we move toward the end of the season," Eldon coach Matt Frey said.

Eldon's Logan Schultz carded the best score of the day with a round of 38 after nine holes to win match medalist while Aiden Wells, Austin Kostelnik and Nick Willingham turned in a 45 and Parker Dunham posted a 49.

The Mustangs will host Iberia and Osage on Monday and play in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Versailles on Wednesday.