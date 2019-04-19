Versailles was one of eight schools competing in the Stover Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Versailles on April 18 and the Tigers came away with the top score.

Versailles carded a team score of 350 after 18 holes and finished 13 strokes ahead of any other team. Ori Bartlett paced Versailles with an 80 and brought home the title of match medalist as well.

“Extremely happy to get the win today. The boys did a fantastic job playing at home,” Versailles coach Kyle Nolawski said. “It’s not a secret we have had some struggles recently with our game, but we seem to be doing better and this gave us some much needed confidence going into conference and the postseason.”

Bartlett led the Tigers in putts and birdies to finish with the top score of the day and Garrett Boatright tied for third with an 88 while Joel Faron and Kyle Bartlett carded a 91 to tie for ninth and Caleb Sousley shot a 106 while also leading the team in fairways.

Versailles had also wrapped up its “Play Yellow” fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network where it raised funds during its last two tournaments including the Sacred Heart Invitational on April 15 where the Tigers finished fifth overall.

A win at home bodes well for the next tournament which will also take place at home when Versailles hosts the Tri-County Conference on Wednesday at 9 a.m.