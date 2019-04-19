Eldon wrapped up tournament play in the Boonville Wood Bat Tournament on Thursday and it was a tough day for the Mustangs in losses to Centralia and the host Pirates.

Eldon took on Centralia in the first game of the day and was delivered a 22-7 loss in five innings. Centralia poured on 14 runs in the first two innings and five Mustang errors did not help matters much.

Eldon put together six hits in the game and the bats of Corbin Harrison and Zach Graham led the way with two hits each. Harrison also provided two RBIs along with Fisher Snelling.

Dawson Brandt took the loss on the mound after one inning of work where he allowed 10 runs, four earned, on five hits and five walks. Graham worked three innings and allowed nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out five and Ben Cline pitched an inning allowing three runs and two walks to go with a strikeout.

In the final game of the day Boonville put together a 14-0 shutout over Eldon in five innings in a game where the Mustangs did not record a hit.

Charlie Mays was on the mound for Eldon and took the loss after 1 1/3 innings allowing nine runs, seven earned, on six hits while walking three and striking out one. Caleb Wood pitched an inning allowing five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one and Jason Holland did the rest allowing two walks to go with a strikeout.

Eldon (2-15, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts Versailles on Monday at 5 p.m.