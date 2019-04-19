Camdenton's Prather makes key stop and game-winning penalty kick

Camdenton senior Sasha Prather was ready for the moment.

The Lakers found themselves locked in a tough defensive battle with Ozark Conference foe Rolla Thursday night and after 100 minutes of play on the field it was still a scoreless draw that would be decided by penalty kicks. Prather was tasked with protecting the eight yards between each post and was also given the opportunity to score what proved to be the game-winning penalty kick.

Well, mission accomplished because she stopped just enough of them and made the game-winning shot in a 3-2 penalty kick shootout win over the Bulldogs.

"I was just like, 'Everything I got.' I was pumped and ready to just see Rolla's face fall, I was so excited," said Prather who was not even the goalkeeper in the previous 100 minutes.

Prather said she was confident her penalty kick would find the back of the net and after Rolla's final shot bounced straight up in the air off the crossbar, the senior pumped her fists in the air and ran towards a happy bunch of teammates waiting for her near midfield. Both teams came into the fixture unbeaten in conference play and the Lakers get to retain that claim.

"I just exploded with excitement. I just full-on exploded and ran to my team because I knew they had missed it and that was it."

If there are any soccer gods, they may have been on Camdenton's side Thursday night. Rolla put up about 20 shots to Camdenton's five and nearly scored on several occasions, including one shot that ricocheted off the top right corner of the post in the second 10-minute overtime period that would have given the Bulldogs a golden goal win. In the shootout, Prather stopped one shot while another sailed just over the crossbar.

Ultimately, the net remained empty just enough times.

"It was a good game and you have to give it to Rolla. Coach (Mike) Howard does well with those girls and they played really well," Camdenton coach Chris Byington said. "I thought at times they even outplayed us, but we were able to be defensive and kind of scrape by a little bit at times and understand that it is a grind and sometimes you have to work with the ball and one another.

"That post kind of saved us because they kind of had us on our heels, but I'm proud of the girls for grinding back. It is always easy to fold in those types of games and it is all mentality... a lot of girls stepped up."

Camdenton may not have had many scoring opportunities in a game where there was little room for error with pressing defenses that did not allow much space around the box or any bad touches or passes, but the Lakers did not disappoint with the game on the line. Prather, along with freshman Alli Johns and junior Aeryn Kennedy, stepped up to the penalty spot 12 yards away from the goal and hit their shots.

"Making the penalty kicks, the girls were confident and Prather made some awesome saves. It was a good win and brought a lot of confidence to the girls," Byington noted. "They were stoked about it, but we always know that we are not done and have a lot to work at. Overall, I'm really pleased with the performance."

The coach also pointed out that his club practices penalty kick situations where there are consequences for not making them including the whole team being charged with some kind of physical task while the person who missed the shot stands by.

"It is fun and you''ll never resemble a game, but at the same point it creates the atmosphere where the pressure is on and they have to react to it. Our girls are mentally tough and I'm just proud of them," Byington remarked. "I kind of had a gut feeling when penalty kicks happened that the girls were confident and would make their kicks."

Byington also took some time to give credit to sophomore Sydney Smith who played keeper for Camdenton most of the night and made the necessary saves to put the Lakers in a position to win.

"Sydney did great in goal, made good saves for us and was solid back there," he said.

This was not the first overtime battle for Camdenton this season and that is ok for Byington because it can be helpful to have that experience if the team finds itself in a similar situation down the road.

"The girls know what to do and have been on both sides of it where they have won and lost," he stated. "We may see Rolla again in districts and if we do it is going to be a battle and dogfight. These types of games you kind of look forward to and those are the games you want to play in.

"I'm happy the girls grinded it out, worked hard together and got the win. That is big for us, big for our confidence and we'll keep progressing. We are not peaking yet so it will be good."

Camdenton (7-7, 4-0 Ozark Conference) has won five straight games and will look to keep its perfect conference record unblemished when Parkview comes to town on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Prather has an idea of what it will take to make that happen.

"We have to stay strong, get every ball and go through every ball. Our mentality cannot drop," the senior said of playing in multiple overtime games. "We may be tired, but it is 'Team Before Me.'

"We are just going to do the same thing. We are going to work as a team, believe in each other and work hard for each other."