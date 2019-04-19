Laker boys finish second and Laker girls take fourth while Pirate girls place 10th and boys 11th

Camdenton and Macks Creek were in Waynesville Thursday night amongst a field of 11 schools at the Waynesville Invitational.

The Lakers finished in the top half with the boys taking second with 139 team points, trailing only the host Tigers (149), while the girls placed fourth with 91 points behind Waynesville (161), West Plains (127) and Liberty (Wentzville) 115.5. Meanwhile, the Macks Creek girls finished 10th with two points and the boys took 11th without any points.

Listed below are the results of each Camdenton and Macks Creek athlete that finished in the top eight of an event and earned points for their teams:

BOYS' FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Camdenton's Dane Lapine (2nd) 13 feet

-Long Jump: Camdenton's Copper Ezard (3rd) 20-03

-Triple Jump: Camdenton's Copper Ezard (4th) 38-10

-Discus: Camdenton's Ryan Maasen (4th) 118-03

-Shot Put: Camdenton's Mason Kinney (1st) 41-00 and Camdenton's Ryan Maasen (3rd) 39-03

-Javelin: Camdenton's Trenton Flug (1st) 158-06 and Camdenton's Mason Kinney (4th) 142-02

BOYS' TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton's Parker Wormek (1st) 16 seconds and Camdenton's Brayden Blackman (8th) 18.17

-300-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton's Parker Wormek (1st) 41.78 and Camdenton's Brayden Blackman (5th) 43.96

-100-Meter Dash: Camdenton's Jadin Faulconer (1st) 11.48 and Camdenton's Eli Griffin (2nd) 11.55

-200-Meter Dash: Camdenton's Eli Griffin (3rd) 23.34

-800-Meter Run: Camdenton's Garrett Mason (5th) 2:09.96 and Camdenton's Benjamin Hauck (8th) 2:12.01

-3,200-Meter Run: Camdenton's Jake Thoenen (4th) 10:43.3

-4x100 Relay: Camdenton's Eli Griffin, Talon Randazzo, Robert Nicklas and Jadin Faulconer (4th) 45.4

-4x200 Relay: Camdenton's Eli Griffin, Talon Randazzo, Robert Nicklas and Jadin Faulconer (2nd) 1:37.82

-4x400 Relay: Camdenton's Jeremeya Bell, Talon Randazzo, Garrett Mason and Parker Wormek (5th) 3:41.86

-4x800 Relay: Camdenton's Zachary Davis, Garrett Mason, Jake Thoenen and Benjamin Hauck (2nd) 8:50.11

GIRLS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Camdenton's Megan Vest (1st) 4-10

-Pole Vault: Camdenton's Shelby Kurtz (2nd) 9-00 and Camdenton's Elizabeth McMahon (3rd) 8-06

-Long Jump: Camdenton's Miranda Hadfield (7th) 14-06

-Triple Jump: Camdenton's Miranda Hadfield (8th) 29-06 1/2

-Discus: Camdenton's Adelyn Enos (4th) 81-03 and Camdenton's Katy Pitts (6th) 78-07

-Shot Put: Camdenton's Jaclyn White (1st) 30-06 1/2

-Javelin: Camdenton's Megan Vest (4th) 85-06

GIRLS' TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton's Natalie Basham (1st) 15.7

-300-Meter Hurdles: Camdenton's Natalie Basham (1st) 47.69 and Macks Creek's Madeline Phillips (7th) 53.32

-200-Meter Dash: Camdenton's Katheryne Blackman (1st) 27.19

-400-Meter Dash: Camdenton's Katelyn Tibben (6th) 1:07.31

-4x100 Relay: Camdenton's Katheryne Blackman, Megan Vest, Shelby Kurtz and Natalie Basham (2nd) 52.06

Camdenton and Macks Creek return to action on Tuesday at the SBU Invitational at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.