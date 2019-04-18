The lake level was 655.5; generation of 27,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.9 for the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 55 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Kobe Asberry and Clay Francis won the Anglers in Action tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 26.53 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on crankbaits, suspending stickbaits and spinnerbaits on gravel banks close to points. Crappie: Fair on jigs along pea gravel banks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs set 18 inches below a bobber or spider rigging double minnow rigs 7 to 12 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Fair on cut shad with trolling rigs.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs along bluffs. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows along gravel banks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clearing. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and suspending stickbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 4 to 10 feet deep along gravel banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs and minnows. Walleye: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Fair on shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Spro Rk Crawlers crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastic lizards along mixed gravel/chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 2 to 4 feet deep along gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, jigs and Rk Crawler crankbaits on chunk rock or pea gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs set below a bobber for fish suspended over depths of 12 to 14 feet or along pea gravel banks 2 feet deep. Catfish: Good tightlining or drifting cut shad halfway back in creek coves.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.