Osage takes home Crocker Tournament Championship and Camdenton tops Waynesville

Osage takes home Crocker Tournament championship

Osage was one of 11 schools at the Crocker Tournament at Deer Chase Golf Club in Linn Creek on Wednesday and the Indians bested the field and brought home another tournament title with a team score of 223 that was five strokes better than any other team.

The tournament was designed for each school to have six players split into groups of two for a scramble style tournament and Osage did fairly well in its pairs including the duo of Ethan Kline and Noah Hampton who shot a round of 69 to card the best scramble score. Trevor Ralston and Jonathan Schillaci finished the day with a 76 and the team of Zach Krantz and Andrew Reahr put up a 78.

“It is a good way to capitalize on each other’s strengths, work on strategy and build relationships with your teammates,” Osage coach L.J. Weeks said of the tournament format. “As my varsity guys get ready for the postseason, this is a nice break away from the stress of individual competition. I’m hoping this puts them in a relaxed mindset for the coming weeks. Generally, when a golfer is relaxed mentally, they play better. When you let the stresses of competition become too great, even the best golfers struggle.”

Up next for Osage is a 9-hole match at Eldon on Monday at 4 p.m. Then it is onto the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Versailles on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Camdenton tops Waynesville

Camdenton hosted Waynesville for nine holes on Wednesday and the Lakers outpaced the Tigers 187 to 203.

C.J. Rogers led the Lakers with a round of 43.

"There are a number of areas we need to clean up before the postseason starts," Camdenton coach Shawn Maschino said. "Hopefully, we can stay focused, avoid the big numbers and post a good score going into districts in 10 days."



Up next is the Ozark Conference Tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday at 9 a.m.