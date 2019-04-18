Versailles falls to California and Eldon comes up short against Lakeland in Boonville Wood Bat Tournament

Versailles falls to California

Versailles hosted California Wednesday night and the Tigers came out with an 8-6 loss to the Pintos.

Trailing by four runs after four innings, Versailles managed to push across three more runs but could not close the gap and five errors did not help matters either.

The Tigers finished with eight hits and Wyatt Espinosa, Brayden Morrison, and Kade Marriott finished with two hits each. Kaden McGinnis, Andy Clemens, Andrew Thompson and Marriott each had an RBI.

Morrison took the loss on the hill after allowing eight runs, four earned, on 13 hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Marriott did the rest allowing one hit.

Versailles (5-10, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) visits Eldon Monday at 5 p.m.

Eldon comes up short against Lakeland in Boonville Wood Bat Tournament

Eldon took on Lakeland in its first game of the Boonville Wood Bat Tournament Wednesday night and the Mustangs came up short in a 7-3 defeat.

Lakeland turned in three runs in the first inning and the Mustangs were not quite able to recover, also committing four errors in the contest.

Eldon produced seven hits on the night and Clayton Moore had two of them to lead the way while Dawson Brandt had a hit and RBI and Braydy Hill provided an RBI.

Fisher Snelling got the start on the mound for the Mustangs and went 6 1/3 innings allowing seven runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in the losing effort. Brandt did the rest in relief.

Eldon (2-13, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to take on Centralia and the host Pirates on Thursday to wrap up tournament play, weather permitting. Up next is a home game against Versailles on Monday at 5 p.m.