Camdenton takes on Ozark Invitational and Osage hosts Eldon at Osage Invitational

Camdenton takes on Ozark Invitational

Camdenton took a trip down south to Ozark Tuesday night to compete in the Ozark Invitational and the Laker boys finished fourth out of six schools while the girls earned fifth.

Branson won the boys' competition with 172 points followed by Nixa (166) and Ozark (108) while Camdenton put together 59. The Ozark girls defended home turf with 168 points while Nixa finished with 145, Branson 95, Republic 89 and Camdenton 68.

Listed below are the results of each Laker who earned points for their team:

BOYS' FIELD EVENTS

-Discus:Marlin Briggs (5th) 111 feet and 7 inches, Roberto Montez (6th) 109-03

-Shot Put: Marlin Briggs (4th) 38-04

-Triple Jump: Copper Ezard (1st) 41-09

-Pole Vault: Steve Daniel (5th) 10-06

-Javelin: Mason Kinney (2nd) 153-04

BOYS' TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (1st) 15.65 seconds

-300-Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (1st) 40.92 and Brayden Blackman (3rd) 43.13

-4x400 Relay: Brayden Blackman, Jacob Wormsley, Copper Ezard and Parker Wormek (5th) 3:46.54

-4x800 Relay: Samuel Gray, Jacob Shackelton, Alexander Williams and Seamus Lamb (4th) 10:12

GIRLS' FIELD EVENTS

-Discus: Adelyn Enos (3rd) 90-02

-Shot Put: Jaclyn White (3rd) 31-04

-Triple Jump: Miranda Hadfield (6th) 31-03

-Pole Vault: Shelby Kurtz (5th) 8-06 and Mackenzie Daniels (6th) 8-00

GIRLS' TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (1st) 15.37

-300-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (1st) 48.01 and Sarah Holmes (6th) 53.55

-200-Meter Dash: Katelyn Tibben (6th) 29.92

-800-Meter Run: Clare Holmes (2nd) 2:30.87

-4x100 Relay: Katheryne Blackman, Megan Vest, Shelby Kurtz and Natalie Basham (1st) 52.26

-4x400 Relay: Katelyn Tibben, Clare Holmes, Sarah Holmes and Natalie Basham (2nd) 4:12.06

-4x800 Relay: Clare Holmes, Irelyn Meckley, Isabella DeFranco and Katie Crossman (4th) 11:06.86

Camdenton will compete in Waynesville Thursday night at 3:45 p.m.

Osage girls win Osage Invitational in battle with Eldon and 10 other schools

School of the Osage hosted Eldon and 10 other schools in its own invitational on Tuesday and it was a good night for the Indian girls who won their own meet.

The Osage girls put up 165.5 points while Eldon finished second with 157. On the boys' side it was St. James who came out on top with 123.3 points while Osage took second with 122.5 and Eldon captured eighth with 40.

Listed below are the results of each Indian and Mustang athlete who earned points for their teams:

GIRLS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Osage's Carson Wood (1st) 4 feet and 10 inches, Eldon's Caroline Beckmann (2nd) 4-10 and Eldon's Grace Aulick (6th) 4-06

-Pole Vault: Eldon's Rachel Hanks (2nd) 9-06, Eldon's Heather Harbison (4th) 8-00 and Osage's Alana Douglas (8th) 6-06

-Long Jump: Eldon's Caroline Beckmann (1st) 16-04, Eldon's Grace Aulick (3rd) 15-08, Osage's Loren Melton (4th) 15-07 and Osage's Carson Wood (8th) 15-03 3/4

-Triple Jump: Eldon's Caroline Beckmann (1st) 34-01 1/2, Osage's Reese Good (3rd) 32-04 3/4, Osage's Liberty Gamm (6th) 31-03 and Eldon's Anna Herbert (8th) 30-05 3/4

-Discus: Eldon's Haley Clifton (1st) 105-01, Eldon's Taylor Henderson (2nd) 98-04 and Osage's Karli Kempf (3rd) 94-05

-Shot Put: Eldon's Haley Clifton (1st) 36-10 1/2, Osage's Kerrigan Gamm (2nd) 34-02, Eldon's Taylor Henderson (3rd) 32-03 1/2 and Osage's Karli Kempf (6th) 28-10 1/2

-Javelin: Osage's Kerrigan Gamm (1st) 110-09, Osage's Karli Kempf (5th) 101-04 and Eldon's Addison Davis (7th) 99-06

GIRLS' TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Eldon's Anna Herbert (7th) 18.56 and Osage's Liberty Gamm (8th) 18.68

-300-Meter Hurdles: Eldon's Cassidy Prater (3rd) 55.06 and Osage's Liberty Gamm (6th) 56.62

-100-Meter Dash: Osage's Cecilia Verslues (1st) 12.42 and Eldon's Elizabeth Rush (8th) 13.7

-200-Meter Dash: Osage's Cecilia Verslues (1st) 27.35

-400-Meter Dash: Eldon's Kristan Wilson (2nd) 1:03.93, Osage's Carson Wood (4th) 1:05.71 and Osage's Grace Edwards (8th) 1:08.1

-800-Meter Run: Osage's Sara Wolf (1st) 2:30.32, Eldon's Lauren Imler (2nd) 2:30.86 and Eldon's Haley Thompson (3rd) 2:44.99

-1,600-Meter Run: Osage's Sarah Porter (1st) 5:51.7, Eldon's Emily Guthrie (3rd) 6:06.81, Osage's Micah Hill (4th) 6:10.31 and Eldon's Kelsey Wallis (6th) 6:33.66

-3,200-Meter Run: Osage's Sarah Porter (1st) 13:00.23, Osage's Micah Hill (2nd) 13:28.47, Eldon's Emily Guthrie (3rd) 13:34.84 and Eldon's Kelsey Wallis (7th) 14:37.54

-4x100 Relay: Osage's Loren Melton, Georgia Verslues, Grace Edwards and Cecilia Verslues (2nd) 52.89

-4x200 Relay: Osage's Loren Melton, Grace Edwards, Georgia Verslues and Cecilia Verslues (1st) 1:52.24 and Eldon's Nicole Reynolds, Kristan Wilson, Cassidy Prater and Grace Aulick (5th) 1:58.13

-4x400 Relay: Eldon's Kristan Wilson, Caroline Beckmann, Lauren Imler and Nicole Reynolds (1st) 4:22.16 and Osage's Sara Wolf, Nevaeh Henley, Carson Wood and Grace Edwards (2nd) 4:28.69

-4x800 Relay: Osage's Nevaeh Henley, Micah Hill, Grace Edwards and Sara Wolf (1st) 10:39.94 and Eldon's Mariah Wardenburg, Kelsey Wallis, Haley Thompson and Lauren Imler (2nd) 10:49.55

BOYS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Osage's Drew Edwards (T-5th) 5-04

-Pole Vault: Osage's Aaron Cuddy (5th) 11-00, Eldon's Nicholas Martonfi (6th) 10-06 and Osage's Corey Hubkey (8th) 9-00

-Long Jump: Osage's Drew Edwards (7th) 18-08

-Triple Jump: Osage's Drew Edwards (8th) 36-11

-Discus: Eldon's Drew Bledsoe (3rd) 117-11 1/2, Osage's Jesse Velasquez (4th) 115-08 1/2 and Osage's Rudy Escobar (6th) 115-03

-Shot Put: Osage's Robert Moore (1st) 46-10 1/2 and Osage's Franklin Sallee (8th) 38-01

-Javelin: Osage's Matthew McCubbin (2nd) 130-00 and Osage's Drew Edwards (8th) 111-07

BOYS' TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Osage's Garrett Sutherland (4th) 16.95 and Osage's Keigan Vaughn (5th) 19.09

-300-Meter Hurdles: Osage's Garrett Sutherland (3rd) 47.73 and Osage's Keigan Vaughn (6th) 52.64

-100-Meter Dash: Osage's Matthew Hans (T-7th) 11.68

-200-Meter Dash: Osage's Trevor Ralson (5th) 24.62 and Osage's Colin Chilton (6th) 24.87

-400-Meter Dash: Eldon's Samuel Rivera (2nd) 52.47 and Osage's Ryan Watson (7th) 56.72

-800-Meter Run: Eldon's Samuel Rivera (2nd) 2:09.88, Osage's Steven Vickers (3rd) 2:10.34 and Eldon's Aidan Gerber (8th) 2:22.93

-1,600-Meter Run: Osage's Chase Grosvenor (2nd) 5:00.84 and Eldon's Aidan Gerber (5th) 5:15.29

-3,200-Meter Run: Osage's Chase Grosvenor (1st) 10:45.82 and Osage's Harrison Adams (7th) 12:53.37

-4x100 Relay: Osage's Matthew Kinnison, Rudy Escobar, Colin Chilton and Garrett Sutherland (4th) 48.03

-4x200 Relay: Osage's Matthew Hans, Colin Chilton, Matthew Kinnison and Garrett Sutherland (3rd) 1:37.46

-4x400 Relay: Osage's Matthew Hans, Ryan Watson, Matthew Kinnison and Trevor Ralston (2nd) 3:44.81

-4x800 Relay: Osage's Harrison Adams, Kevin Sparks, Steven Vickers and Chase Grosvenor (1st) 9:07.6

Eldon will compete in the SBU Relays in Bolivar on Tuesday and Osage will host its annual Warpath Relays on April 25 at 3:30 p.m.