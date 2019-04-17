ST. LOUIS (AP) — A track outside St. Louis that hosts IndyCar, NASCAR and NHRA events is getting not only a new name, but a promise to become a proving ground for tech innovations aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will be renamed World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Terms of the naming rights agreement announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Suburban St. Louis-based World Wide Technology has some 5,000 employees. Founder and chairman David Steward said he envisions using the partnership to develop innovative experiences for fans.

"To be able to create a platform that's innovative and different that incorporates technology you couldn't incorporate before is an interesting and unique opportunity," Steward said.

One example he suggested was finding a way to be able to allow fans at a race to see up-close what happens during a pit stop.

"If you could not go down to the pits but you could put on some goggles and be able to experience that, like you're actually there — guess what? That enhances the fan experience dramatically," said Steward, who believes that sort of technology is in the near future.

A tech issue dogging some sports venues, including tracks, is more mundane — a lack of connectivity for cellphone users.

"Maybe have something hover over the stadium to improve connectivity," Steward said.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's managing director of racing operations and international development, said the stock car series aims "more and more each and every day to be more of a technology-driven sport, and to have partners like World Wide Technology involved adds more credibility to that point."

World Wide Technology has been involved in racing for some time. It is the official technology and analytics partner of Richard Petty Motorsports and the primary sponsor of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.'s No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team.