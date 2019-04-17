Camdenton seniors Tiana Enriquez and Darby Roam chose a pretty good time to put the ball in the back of the net.

The senior duo scored two early goals in the first half on Senior Night against Osage on Tuesday and the Lakers went on to shut out their Lake area neighbors 2-0.

“I just thought it was really great, especially Tiana’s goal,” Roam said of the shot that broke the deadlock in the seventh minute. “It helped pump the team up and really got us going. It was just awesome.”

It was among the first of 22 total shots Camdenton recorded Tuesday night as it won the majority of possession and kept the pressure heavy on Osage forcing the Indians to spend a decent chunk of the time on the pitch playing defense. By comparison, Osage mustered five total shots on the night. Still, nothing the Lakers did often came together very easily, though.

“You have to give it to Osage. That was one of the most grueling 2-0 wins we had all season,” Camdenton coach Chris Byington noted. “Those girls played tough and you have to give your hats off to them. Yeah, we possessed the ball and I think we could have capitalized on opportunities when we needed to and didn’t, but that is good because we can learn. We embrace failure and embrace moments where we can get better every single day.”

The first Laker goal came on a pass from Roam who found Enriquez in a cluster inside the box for a tap-in to the right of Osage senior keeper Payton Good.

“It was awesome and breathtaking, a really great experience,” Enriquez said of scoring her first career varsity goal.

Osage senior Emily Kostuke had a chance to score the equalizer about nine minutes later on a shot near the top of the 18-yard box, but a diving stop from Camdenton sophomore keeper Sydney Smith kept the ball out of the net. In the 21st minute it was Roam’s turn to score and she did so by capitalizing on a long ball that she struck low near the top of the box to beat Good.

“Having Enriquez score her first goal this season on varsity is incredible and having Darby score her second, it is just cool,” Byington said of the senior duo. “We worked on that in practice and the girls were on top and got it done. It was cool to see the girls come together and get some good goals for us.”

Other first half highlights included a pair of shots from Camdenton freshman Alli Johns where the former crossed the goal and just went outside the post while the latter was a 25-yard floater that ricocheted off the top left post just before halftime. On the other side Kostuke found herself needing just one extra touch on two separate occasions to put the Indians on the board, but ultimately came up empty due to stops from Smith.

Camdenton maintained its pressure for most of the second half and could have added to its lead if it were not for Good making some tough saves for the Indians, some of which were point blank. A point blank shot from Roam in the 52nd minute was stopped on a diving save and a shot from junior Aeryn Kennedy was also stopped on a diving save.

“Payton is a great senior keeper and leader for our team,” Osage coach Danielle Lutz said of the goalie who recorded 17 total saves on the night for the Indians.

Unfortunately for Osage, there were not very many scoring opportunities in the final 40 minutes. One final shot from Kostuke in the 66th minute was the best chance the Indians had, but Smith recorded seven total saves for a clean sheet. Lutz said the strategy was to let the defenders play defense and have midfielders ready for quick transitions to the forwards on the counter-attack, but it just did not result in any goals.

“The girls played their hearts out and did a great job,” she pointed out.

The win makes it four straight victories for Camdenton after starting the season with six straight losses and Byington said part of it is due to this group of seniors.

“Those girls are awesome. They grind hard and work hard and have really led this group up really well,” he said. “They are duly loved by their teammates and I know the girls are playing hard for them.”

As good as things have been lately though, the message for this club remains the same in that it is ok to be content, but never satisfied.

“It is always good to get wins under the belt and gain some confidence, but we know we got some tough teams ahead. We are in the single digits for games so it is getting to the next level, keep progressing and don’t allow mediocrity to happen,” Byington stated. “Our girls are tough and they are grinding. They are a good group and I’m really proud of them right now.”

Camdenton has recorded a total of 16 goals in its last four games and Byington points to the tenacity of shots that are getting on frame and the girls taking more risks. He would like to see that trend continue.

“I’d love to see the girls take more risks every single day, let loose and have fun. Realize that if you take risks that you are liable to score so pull the trigger and we’ll go from there,” he said of the trend. “I know we got a few girls bumped up and hurt, but others are stepping up and leading well.”

Camdenton (6-7, 3-0 Ozark Conference) will get back into conference play Thursday night when Rolla comes to town at 6 p.m.

“We are excited about Rolla. It is going to be an intense game and we’ll see what happens,” Byington said. “It was a good victory tonight and I give my hats off to Osage because they never stopped whatsoever.

“We have to work on the things we need to work on, but honestly overall I think we are doing fairly well.”

Osage (4-9) will host Belle on Thursday at 5 p.m. Any loss is never fun, but Lutz is seeing some good things on the pitch.

“The girls are starting to play together with heart. Continuing and building upon this will bring success,” the coach said.