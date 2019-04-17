Camdenton comeback bid comes up short at Rolla, Eldon outpaced by Bolivar, Climax Springs loses shootout with Hermitage and Macks Creek falls state-ranked Skyline

Camdenton comeback bid comes up short at Rolla

Camdenton made some plays in an Ozark Conference battle at Rolla Tuesday night. Just not enough of them.

Trailing by as many as four runs in the fifth inning, the Lakers cut the gap to a single run by the sixth and ran out of outs in a 7-5 loss to the Bulldogs.

“We just got done doing that in a previous game so I just felt like our ability to stay in it, keep our heads and get guys on base and compete with two outs really and just kind of keep the line moving, I was proud to see they competed,” Camdenton coach Bryce Durnin said of his ballclub.

Rolla put together two early runs in the first two innings and Drake Miller put Camdenton on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the third. A pair of Laker errors in the fourth allowed the Bulldogs to extend their advantage to four runs and the visitors decided to respond.

It began with an RBI single from Dylan Thompson in the fifth and after Rolla added another run it was Preston Crabtree who brought two Lakers home on a 2-RBI double. Garrett Stamper then hit a double of his own and all of a sudden it was a 1-run game. However, Rolla added an insurance run in its half of the sixth and the Lakers struck out the side in their final opportunity to change the narrative.

Camdenton put up nine hits on the night from eight different players and Stamper led the charge with two of them while Crabtree provided two RBIs.

The Lakers sent a trio of pitchers to the mound in Luke Lockhert, Riley Stidham and Stamper who all pitched two innings and Lockhert took the loss after allowing two earned runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Stidham gave up three runs, none earned, on a hit and walk and Stamper allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout.

“For the most part if you take away some of the unearned runs we are right there,” Durnin noted. “To be able to compete and put up five runs, I felt like for us we had five clean runs and their seven runs put pressure on us by having some really good at-bats and putting the ball in play.

“So, going forward it is about if we can score five clean runs against anybody in our conference. We are not just going to roll over and they are not just going to throw anybody out and beat us. Just continue to get the respect of two pitchers like the ones they felt like they had to throw against us, which I know are two good ones, as we go forward and get ready for districts.”

Camdenton (7-6, 3-3 Ozark Conference) will get ready to play in its joint Wood Bat Tournament with Lebanon this weekend.

Tim Leible of the Rolla Daily News contributed to this report

Eldon outpaced by Bolivar

Eldon was on the road Tuesday night at Bolivar and the Liberators did not make it a welcome stay for the Mustangs, sending the visitors home with an 11-1 defeat in five innings.

Fisher Snelling and Zach Graham provided Eldon’s lone two hits of the night and Clayton Moore added an RBI.

Charlie Mays took the loss on the hill for Eldon allowing four earned runs on three hits while recording two walks and strikeouts. Caleb Wood threw for an inning and allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts and Ben Cline also pitched an inning allowing two runs, none earned on four walks with a strikeout. Eldon also committed five errors.

Eldon (2-12, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to take on Lakeland in the first round of the Boonville Tournament on Wednesday and will also take on Centralia and the host Pirates on Thursday b before hosting Versailles on Monday at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs loses shootout with Hermitage

A total of 36 runs crossed the plate when Climax Springs visited Hermitage Tuesday night.

The Cougars did not get the majority of them in a 25-11 loss to the Hornets.

Climax Springs enjoyed a 1-0 lead through the first two innings, but Hermitage took the lead for good in the third.

Blake Baum led Climax Springs with three hits and added two RBIs while Jacob Bryant and Jake Reed provided another two hits for as the team finished with 10. Meanwhile, Justus Duncan led the team with three RBIs after providing a hit as well.

Reed took the loss on the mound after three innings of work where he allowed four earned runs on two hits with five walks while striking out three. Climax Springs also had five errors in the contest and used four pitchers overall.

Climax Springs (0-12) visits Richland Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek falls to state-ranked Skyline

Macks Creek met Class 2 No. 9 Skyline Tuesday night and the Tigers walked away with a 19-7 win over the Pirates.

It was just a 5-4 game through three innings, but Skyline was relentless and kept the bats ready as the Pirates were plagued with seven errors.

"We are giving up too many unearned runs right now," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. "Defensively we are struggling to keep balls put in play that should be outs Just that, outs. "Give credit to Skyline. They took advantage of some pitches up in the zone, put the ball in play and put pressure on us to make plays."

Grant English led Macks Creek with three of the team’s 10 hits and had an RBI. Colton Walter, Hunter Lane and Carsen Strutz all provided an RBI as well.

Tanner Smith (1-3) took the loss for Macks Creek after 2 1/3 innings where he allowed nine runs, three earned, on 10 hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Macks Creek (7-6) hosts Osage Thursday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District