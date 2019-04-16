Tiger girls finish fourth and Tiger boys take fifth out of 19 schools

Versailles was back in action at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on Monday and the Tiger girls finished fourth out of 19 schools while the boys finished fifth out of 18.

Glasgow won the girls' competition with 102.5 points besting the host Tigers (99), Blair Oaks (97) and Versailles (94). On the boys' side it was host Smith-Cotton besting the field with 123 points while Tipton turned in 104 for second, Blair Oaks captured third with 91, Glasgow put up 83 for fourth and Versailles racked up 62.

Listed below are the results of each Tiger athlete who earned points for their team:

GIRLS' TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Emma Geier (5th) 19.38 seconds

-300-Meter Hurdles: Emma Geier (4th) 55.03

-200-Meter Dash: Hailey Burnett (8th) 29.58

-400-Meter Dash: Keely Gustafson (4th) 1:04.51

-4x100 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Hailey Burnett and Lauryn Shewmaker (2nd) 53.49

-4x200 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (1st) 1:52.34

-4x400 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (1st) 4:19.97

GIRLS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Natalie Bierman (2nd) 5 feet

-Pole Vault: Adrian Chinn (4th) 5-06

-Discus: Carrie Hoffa (3rd) 98-10 and Lindsay Walls (4th) 95-09

-Shot Put: Carrie Hoffa (1st) 40-03 and Lindsay Walls (2nd) 33-08

-Javelin: Bethany Howard (3rd) 95-09 and Taralee Edgar (6th) 88-09

BOYS' TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Maxwell Coleman (7th) 18.27

-100-Meter Dash: Maxwell Coleman (8th) 12.42

-1,600-Meter Run: Seth Newton (8th) 5:20.84

-3,200-Meter Run: Gabe Ryerson (8th) 13:26.46

-4x100 Relay: Allan Rhorer, Mikhail Gulyayev, Trent Hyman and Coby Williams (3rd) 46.42

-4x200 Relay: Allan Rhorer, Mikhail Gulyayev, Trent Hyman and Coby Williams (4th) 1:37.68

-4x400 Relay: Allan Rhorer, Mikhail Gulyayev, Trent Hyman and Coby Williams (3rd) 3:40.91

BOYS' FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Michael Bell (6th) 5-08

-Pole Vault: Bentley Elliott (6th) 9-06

-Long Jump: Michael Bell (7th) 18-09

-Triple Jump: Michael Bell (1st) 40-09

-Discus: Quinn Randall (7th) 106-09

-Shot Put: Gage Tessier (2nd) 40-04 and Quinn Randall (5th) 37-06

-Javelin: Gage Tessier (2nd) 127-09

Up next for Versailles is the KU Relays at the University of Kansas in Lawrence over the weekend.