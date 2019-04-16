Sweep doubles from Cameron Monday, April 15, 2019, then finish off 8-1 victory with singles success. Hornets raise Midland Empire Conference record to 3-2

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' tennis Hornets won their third-straight Midland Empire Conference outing Monday (April 15, 2019), moving above .500 in league dual matches with an 8-1 home win over Cameron.

The Hornets, now 5-6 in all duals and 3-2 in the MEC, had a solid upper hand in six of their eight set wins and rounded out their successes on the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts by taking both close sets.

A lengthy, back-and-forth battle in No. 2 doubles finally went the way of the Hornets’ Brendon Nelson and Colten Johnson, 9-7, to close out a Chillicothe sweep of the doubles play. Long since over by that time had been Seth Batye and Gavin Sampsel’s 8-2 romp at No. 3 spot and the 8-3 verdict rendered by Hornets Tyler Maasdam and Noah Crowe at the expense of Cameron’s No. 1 duo of David Beasley and Nicholas Helmich. Batye’s win was his eighth with an array of partners in 11 doubles sets this season

In singles action, Nelson again was involved in a down-to-the-last-shot battle before securing the No. 3 set, 9-6. Hornets coach Bob Long labeled the tough victory Nelson’s “second impressive singles match in a row. Last Friday, he beat Trenton’s Creed Houghton 8-6 and, after falling behind (Cameron’s Tyler Anderson) 3-6, Brendon came roaring back.”

The rest of Chillicothe’s singles triumphs Monday were with the loss of no more than three games.

In the top slot, Maasdam disposed of Beasley 8-3. Batye at No. 4 and Johnson at No. 5 both posted 8-2 wins and junior Gavin Sampsel, again in the varsity lineup with Grahm Mayers banged up, fully capitalized on his chance by following his and Batye’s doubles success with Monday’s only shutout win in No. 6 position.

Chillicothe is to host Trenton Tuesday (April 16) and will next face Kirksville next Tuesday.

Trenton bested the Hornets in seven of nine sets and Kirksville blanked Chillicothe during separate-night dual matches in last week’s “Tennis Under the Lights” Tournament at Kirksville.