Camdenton senior Lauryn Hulett was unsure of her future in volleyball.

“I can really just give all the glory to God because this moment would not have been possible and none of this would have happened without him and my coaches and teammates,” Hulett said of playing at the next level. “Coach (Lindsey) Wyatt the junior varsity coach really pushed me to my limits, broke me and built me back up. I’m really thankful for the opportunity.”

It is the kind of ending Camdenton head coach Austin Walker loves to see. Walker recalled challenging Hulett during that sophomore season and asking her how hard she was willing to work and to prove the staff wrong. That is precisely what she proceeded to do.

“She spent every single night after practice for 30 minutes even just wanting us to toss balls to her, asking someone to stay after with her and spending her time playing in the offseason (getting) as many touches as she could,” the coach remarked. “She was just totally determined and when we told her that, you could just see the attitude of, ‘Ok I am going to prove you wrong’ and she definitely did that. It was just the little things she did… and it is definitely paying off for her.”

It is those challenges volleyball provided that drew Hulett to the game in the first place.

“I love this game just because I’ve relied on God in a lot of my hardships and moments and this is just another avenue that I can pursue that kind of gets my mind off things,” the senior noted. “Just focusing on the game is something I love to do.”

And of course her love of the game was solidified by having the opportunity to play for Camdenton.

“Playing for Camdenton was a dream and the girls are amazing. I love playing with these girls and I will miss them so much,” she said.

Hulett is confident that her next stop will provide a similar kind of experience. She was originally committed to William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., but found the NAIA school in Des Moines, Ia., to be the right fit.

“I was heading up to Grand View planning on ruling it out and it actually became the school I loved. That was just a really awesome feeling,” Hulett recalled. “It was like a home away from home.

“Just the nursing program, volleyball team and coaches were phenomenal.”

Walker things the Vikings will be pretty pleased with their newest player as well if her work ethic and dedication are any indication. The coach described Hulett as a “Yes Ma’mer” indicating her coachability and as someone who is always asking questions, consistently wants to get better and is willing to put the team before herself.

“It is a success story and one of those that you are super proud of. Her and her work ethic, she is definitely deserving of this,” the coach said.

“They are going to get the ‘Pleaser’ and that is exactly the kind of person that as a coach you would want to have.”

Time will soon tell what the next chapter has in store.

“This opportunity is amazing and continuing my volleyball career has been my dream. Playing at the next level has been something that has taken a lot of work, but I know that my time and dedication I put in the gym will definitely pay off,” Hulett stated.

For those Lakers returning to the court next fall, Hulett’s advice first and foremost is to never give up. After all, it worked out pretty well for herself in the end and all it took was a challenge from her coaches she will always be grateful for.

“Literally every time you are stepping on the court you need to give 100 percent of your effort and time because these coaches give every ay to us and we need to do the same for them,” the senior said.