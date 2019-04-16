Osage finishes third at Waynesville Tournament, Versailles and Eldon tee off at Sacred Heart Tournament and Camdenton finishes ninth at Helias Tournament

Osage finishes third at Waynesville Tournament

School of the Osage was one of 13 teams at the Waynesville Invitational on Monday and the Indians finished third after carding a team score of 339, trailing only Lebanon (317) and Rolla (333).

The tournament was designed for each team to have six golfers where two of them play a regular round of 18 holes and have both scores count, another two play best ball with one score counting and the other two play scramble for the fourth and final score that counts towards the team score.

“It was a good day for Osage,” Osage coach L.J. Weeks said. “Overall the team played well.

“We’ve gone for several years now and always enjoy the course.”

Osage’s Ethan Kline turned in a score of 76 after 18 holes to medal in second place and both Trevor Ralston and Jonathan Schillaci medaled for third place in the scramble division with a round of 80. Zach Krantz shot a 45 after 18 holes and the best ball duo of Andrew Reahr and Noah Hampton each finished with a 46.

Osage will be at Deer Chase Golf Club for the Crocker Tournament on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Versailles and Eldon tee off at Sacred Heart Tournament

A total of 19 schools including Versailles and Eldon took their swings at the Sacred Heart Tournament on Monday and the Tigers finished fifth with a team score of 372 while the Mustangs were right behind them in sixth at 373.

Ori Bartlett shot a round of 88 after 18 holes and medaled while Eldon’s Austin Kostelnik and Aidan Wells also medaled by finishing in the top 15.

“The kids are working hard and getting better. Tough tournament today,” Versailles coach Kyle Nolawski said. “Not our best showing, but still competing and that is what I like to see. We did really well around the greens and you always like to see that.”

Garrett Boatright turned in a 93, Kyle Bartlett added a 94, Joel Faron shot a 97 and Caleb Sousley finished at 106.

“Kyle led us with putts today and Garrett saved our team score a bit with some excellent pars after a rocky start and I think that’s the story of this tournament for a lot of our players,” Nolawski added. “We had some pretty ugly golf on some holes, but we were able to get it out of our heads for the most part and right the ship to a decent score at the end.”

It was also the first of two “Play Yellow” tournaments to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. Donations will be open until the last score is turned in on the Stover Invitational on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Up next for Eldon is a triangular at Southern Boone on Thursday and a home quadrangular on Monday before the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Versailles on April 24.

“It was a windy day at the country club and was a good test of golf for the boys,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “We are gearing up for the conference tournament next Wednesday.”

Camdenton finishes ninth at Helias Tournament

Camdenton played 18 holes at Jefferson City Country Club in the Helias Tournament on Monday and the Lakers finished ninth overall with a team score of 367.

C.J. Rogers led the Lakers with a score of 85 followed by Spencer Melville’s 89, Preston Kelling’s 92, Treyvor Watson’s 101 and Lewis Wilson’s 102.

“This is a course our team has not seen. I thought we did fairly well navigating the course,” Camdenton coach Shawn Maschino said. “We had a few big numbers. When playing a new course, we have to rely on our yardages and trust the yardage. I thought it was a very good experience to be able to play at Jefferson City Country Club.”

Camdenton will host Waynesville on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and then get ready for the Ozark Conference Tournament in Springfield on Monday at 9 a.m.